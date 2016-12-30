Liverpool Transfer News: Latest on Kasper Schmeichel and Top Reds Rumours

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has advised Liverpool to forget about signing goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in the January transfer window.

The Reds have had issues between the sticks this season, with neither Simon Mignolet nor Loris Karius convincing. Their performances have prompted speculation about a foray into the market for a stopper, although Ranieri has ruled out any prospect of Schmeichel heading to Anfield.

"Kasper has a signature on the contract," said the Foxes boss, per Peter Gilbert of Sky Sports. "We won't sell Kasper under any circumstances. We don't need money. No chance. I'm sorry for Liverpool. They can win the title without Kasper.”

As noted by Gilbert, the player has been linked with a move to Liverpool, although he only agreed a new five-year contract at the King Power Stadium in the summer.

It’ll be fascinating to see whether Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does look to secure a new goalkeeper midseason. Mignolet was given the gloves to begin the campaign before Karius replaced him after recovering from a broken hand. However, having struggled, the German was taken out of the firing line.

As for the Leicester man, former Sunderland goalkeeper David Preece has been impressed with both his maturity and level of performance:

Got a lot of time for Kasper Schmeichel. Speaks well and Leicester have clearly missed him. Developed into a fine keeper #MOTD — David Preece (@davidpreece12) December 17, 2016

Schmeichel was part of Leicester’s heroic title effort last term, excelling at the base of the team and producing some wonderful goalkeeping to help preserve the team’s stunning momentum. This term has been disrupted slightly by injuries, although in a disappointing defence of their crown, he’s been one of the side’s most dependable performers.

With that in mind, Ranieri’s stance is understandable, especially with the Foxes nervously looking over their shoulder. If Liverpool want a new 'keeper to boost their title bid, they will have to expand their search.

Reds 'Ready to Pay' for Jese Rodriguez

According to Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez, Liverpool are looking to sign Jese Rodriguez from Paris Saint-Germain.

"He wants to come to Las Palmas, but he is owned by PSG and earns a salary that is of his level—and that is very high," Ramirez told La Provincia of his team’s interest in the player (h/t James Whaling of the Daily Mirror). "Liverpool, [AC] Milan and Roma want Jese and are ready to pay what he earns. We cannot afford that salary."

Jese only made the switch to the French champions from Real Madrid in the summer, but he has struggled to show a level anywhere near his best at the Parc des Princes; he’s made just one start in Ligue 1 since signing.

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi was especially candid in his assessment of the transfer recently, per football writer Jonathan Johnson:

Al-Khelaifi on Jese particularly interesting: "When you make a mistake, it is better to try to correct it than to try to live with it." — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) December 23, 2016

Although he has found things tough in France, there’s undoubtedly talent to harness in Jese. The Spain youth international is incisive, versatile and a threat in the final third at his best, although since a severe injury in 2014, we’ve only rarely seen glimpses of those attributes.

Liverpool may be willing to take a chance on revitalising the career of the ex-Madrid man, though. Klopp will have to cope without Sadio Mane early in 2017, when the forward competes in the Africa Cup of Nations. Perhaps Jese could help fill that void.