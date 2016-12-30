Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Arda Turan and Gianluigi Donnarumma

Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan has insisted he is fully focused on his club despite speculation linking him with Chinese Super League sides.

According to Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport, Barca have received "concrete" offers for the player, believed to be in the region of €40 million (£34.25 million), from Guangzhou Evergrande and Beijing Guoan. Miguelsanz suggested that while Turan wants to stay at the Camp Nou, "everyone has their price."

Speaking to NTV Spor (h/t ESPN FC) the Turkey international made it clear where he thinks his future lies.

"I read about the offers from China from the papers," he said. "It's how these things work. Clubs might be talking. I am very happy in Barcelona. I have a contract until the age of 33. I am [at] the greatest club [in] the world. What more can I say?"

Turan may not have been quite so content with life in Catalonia last term, as he struggled to show his best form. Barca’s transfer embargo meant he didn’t play competitively for the club until January 2016 after making the switch in the summer of 2015, and he failed to accrue momentum.

While he’s not a guaranteed starter, this season has been a lot better for the Turkey captain. And as we can see, per OptaCan, Turan is making a much more positive impression:

Only Lionel Messi & Pablo Piatti have a better mins/goal+assist ratio than Arda Turan among La Liga players this term (all comps).

The midfielder has scored two hat-tricks in his last three games. Consequently, he is doing plenty to force himself into manager Luis Enrique plans. It’ll be fascinating to see whether Turan is integrated into the starting XI regularly in 2017.

It’ll also be interesting to see how Barcelona deal with any offers that do come their way. While the 29-year-old has blossomed this term, he's still struggling to make it into the starting lineup. With that in mind, as well as his age, the club would surely be tempted to accept any sizeable bid.

Gianluigi Donnarumma Rumours

According to Le10 Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com), Luis Enrique is a big admirer of AC Milan’s sensational young goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

In the report, the Blaugrana are credited with an interest in the 17-year-old, who has excelled at the San Siro since being drafted into the team last term.

The shot-stopper's agent, Mino Raiola, is said to be delaying contract talks with Milan until it becomes clear how the hierarchy is looking to move the club forward. While it’s noted the Rossoneri have no big concerns that they could lose Donnarumma, the longer he goes without committing his future to the Serie A side, the more speculation there’ll be.

And it would only be natural if all of European football’s biggest names were looking at the teenage sensation:

The Italian has enjoyed a sensational rise, cementing his spot in the Milan goal despite his tender years. Per BigSport, he’s already accomplished plenty during his nascent career:

Gigi Donnarumma:



Games: 38

Clean sheets: 16

Trophies: 1



He's still only 17!

Barcelona have Marc-Andre ter Stegen as their first choice between the sticks, while Jasper Cillessen is a fine deputy. Consequently, they aren’t in desperate need of a new goalkeeper, although the Italian is a special player indeed.

It’d be a huge gamble for Donnarumma to make such a big switch so soon, though. He’s still so young and has so many years ahead of him that the familiar surroundings of Milan are surely best suited to ensuring his development runs as smoothly as possible.