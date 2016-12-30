Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Ross Barkley and Wilfried Zaha

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly weighing up whether to bid for Everton's Ross Barkley in January, having previously planned to make a move for him next summer.

According to the Telegraph's Matt Law, Spurs could bring forward their plans as they believe the Toffees may be "willing to sell for the right price," with the midfielder struggling to convince manager Ronald Koeman.

Indeed, the Dutchman has publicly called for Barkley to improve and expressed doubt as to whether he can meet his potential.

Earlier in December, Chris Bascombe of the same outlet reported Koeman said he needed to work on "the tactical aspect of his football, out of his position, he needs to be more clinical and have more creativity in the offensive part of the team."

He also added he was "not sure" Barkley would ever fulfil the expectation he would become a world-class player.

Bleacher Report UK's Matt Jones has repeatedly been critical of the Everton playmaker this season:

Horrible watching Barkley like this. Looks clueless out there at the moment. Shouldn't be on the pitch #EFC — Matt Jones (@MattJFootball) September 24, 2016

We'll never being the pressing team Koeman wants with Lukaku and Barkley up top. They don't have any hunger off the ball #EFC — Matt Jones (@MattJFootball) November 27, 2016

The latter should be a concern for Spurs if they are indeed considering a bid, as Lilywhites boss Mauricio Pochettino requires his players to press with desire and intensity.

BBC 5 live Sport pundit Robbie Savage believes Barkley would benefit greatly from a move away from Goodison Park:

'I think Ross Barkley needs a change of club'



Robbie Savage thinks the #EFC man should move on. Do you? https://t.co/pxuVq6jrwh — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) December 20, 2016

The England international's progress has stalled at Everton, and he has been disappointing this season, so a move away may indeed benefit all parties, particularly if he's prepared to up his work rate in order to fit in at White Hart Lane.

Law also reported Tottenham could move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

Here's a look at how he's fared this season compared with Barkley, courtesy of Squawka:

Barkley vs. Zaha Premier League 2016-17 Stats Barkley Zaha Apps 16 17 Minutes 1,213 1,465 Goals 2 3 Assists 2 6 Chances Created 37 22 Take-Ons 17 73 Tackles 10 30 Interceptions 4 17 Fouls Suffered 13 50 Pass Completion 83% 80% Squawka

Indeed, Zaha has been one of the few highlights in an otherwise highly disappointing campaign for the Eagles and statistically superior to Barkley on a number of fronts.

The winger has contributed more goals and assists, exercised his excellent dribbling skills and put in more work defensively to boot, while also winning plenty of free-kicks for fouls suffered.

Spurs get most of their width from full-backs Kyle Walker and Danny Rose, but they don't get a great deal from their players further forward, particularly with Erik Lamela injured and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou having failed to make an impact since his move in the summer—he has played just 36 Premier League minutes thus far.

There's room for a natural wideman like Zaha to join the squad, and he's certainly in better form than Barkley.

However, that will also make acquiring him more difficult—Palace will be loath to lose one of their best players as they attempt to escape relegation, so it's hard to imagine the club letting him go before the summer at least.