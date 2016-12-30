Oklahoma State vs. Colorado: Score and Reaction for 2016 Valero Alamo Bowl

The Oklahoma State Cowboys missed an opportunity to win a Big 12 title when they lost to the Oklahoma Sooners in the regular-season finale, but they bounced back with a statement victory over the Pac-12's Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday at the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.

The Cowboys set the tone early on defense and dominated on the way to a 38-8 victory. Their offense that averaged 38.7 points per game during the regular season also showed up in the balanced effort, and the result was never in doubt in the second half.

Oklahoma State moved to 10-3 on the season, while Colorado suffered its second straight loss and dropped to 10-4. It was the second consecutive blowout loss for the Buffaloes after they fell in the Pac-12 Championship Game to Washington, 41-10.

Mason Rudolph led the way for the Cowboys with 314 passing yards, three touchdowns throws and zero interceptions, while James Washington blew past Colorado's secondary for 171 receiving yards and a score. Washington put up those numbers even though he left with a finger injury in the third quarter that required a splint, per Carson Cunningham of KOCO.com.

Oklahoma State also benefitted from 100 rushing yards and a score from Justice Hill.

Rudolph, Hill and Washington helped Oklahoma State finish an impressive campaign, and Dan Wolken of USA Today noted head coach Mike Gundy has led the program to new heights:

Mike Gundy is about to post his third top-10 finish at Oklahoma State. Top-10 finishes at Oklahoma State before Gundy: 1 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 30, 2016

On the other side, Sefo Liufau threw for 195 yards and added a rushing touchdown but suffered a right ankle injury and missed a large portion of the middle of the game, per ESPN College Football. Phillip Lindsay proved to be Colorado's most dangerous offensive weapon with 103 receiving yards and 63 rushing yards, but the team managed just 2.1 yards per carry in the rushing attack.

The Cowboys struck first with a Ben Grogan field goal on the opening possession and maintained a 3-0 lead through the first quarter after Chris Graham missed a 47-yard attempt on the other end.

It was reasonable to expect a shootout, considering Oklahoma State scored more than 30 points nine times this season and Colorado did so seven times. However, the defenses dictated the tempo in the early going, which had Damon Sayles of Bleacher Report wondering about the initial strategies:

Still pretty early, but are we seeing conservative offenses or ramped-up defenses in the #AlamoBowl?#GoPokes #GoBuffs#OSUvsCU — Damon Sayles (@DamonSayles) December 30, 2016

Oklahoma State showed some offense in the second quarter even though Washington dropped a surefire touchdown pass. The Cowboys responded by digging into their bag of trick plays when Chris Carson threw to Rudolph for a 24-yard gain and then scored in more traditional fashion with a 10-yard run.

The Cowboys weren't done scoring in the second, as Rudolph converted a fourth down with a sneak and then hit Washington for a touchdown.

Kyle Fredrickson of The Oklahoman was wondering where that version of the Cowboys was against the Sooners:

Carson third down run goes for no gain, #OKstate goes for it and Rudolph gets the first. Where was this aggressive play calling in Bedlam? — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) December 30, 2016

Colorado appeared to be in business when it converted a 3rd-and-27 with a screen pass, but Ashton Lampkin intercepted Steven Montez—who came in on the drive after Liufau's injury—on the next play to keep the momentum firmly on Oklahoma State's side.

The Cowboys took a 17-0 lead into the half, and Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera noted it was recent business as usual for the Buffaloes:

Last 5 quarters, the #cubuffs have been outscored 51-3. — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) December 30, 2016

The Cowboys kept rolling on their first possession of the second half when Rudolph hit Washington for 46 yards, but Grogan missed a chip-shot field goal. Despite the miss, Washington surpassed a notable name with his performance:

James Washington has passed Dez Bryant (147) for 7th all-time in career receptions for @CowboyFB pic.twitter.com/CXQuDpjrbN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 30, 2016

Colorado didn't capitalize, and the Cowboys established full control with a 12-play touchdown drive, which Rudolph capped with a pass to Blake Jarwin. The only downside for Oklahoma State was Washington heading to the locker room during the drive, but it was so far ahead at that point it didn't matter much.

Liufau re-entered the game on Colorado's next drive, but the Buffaloes turned it over on downs.

Oklahoma State scored yet again right before the end of the third quarter with a 23-yard connection from Rudolph to Jhajuan Seales. The extra point made it 31-0 heading into the fourth.

Colorado threatened on the ensuing possession and moved inside Oklahoma State's 10-yard line but ultimately didn't score after Liufau took a sack and then threw an incomplete pass on fourth down.

The Buffaloes at least avoided a shutout when Liufau gave them their first touchdown of the game with his legs and hit Lindsay for the two-point conversion. However, Oklahoma State answered right back when Hill burst through the line for a 37-yard touchdown run and ran the clock out after another defensive stop.

Postgame Reaction

Fredrickson noted Washington was named the Offensive MVP after the game, while Vincent Taylor was named the Defensive MVP.

Taylor commented on the award, per Fredrickson: "It's just an honor, my teammates helped me out…we just executed the plays."

Coach Gundy said on the celebration stage, per Fredrickson, "We couldn't do it without the sea of orange behind us. We love you."

Fredrickson shared the celebration:

Liufau summed things up from Colorado's perspective, per Dekota Gregory of OColly.com: "The game sucked. I don't know what else you want me to say."

Liufau also said "Let's put X's and O's aside," per Gregory. "We got out executed tonight."