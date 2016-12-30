NFL Playoff Bracket 2017: Picks and Predictions for AFC, NFC Wild Card

There is still one week remaining in the 2016 NFL regular season, but plenty of football fans, players and coaches are already looking ahead to the following week of action.

This is, at least in part, because a large contingent of playoff participants are already booked. An even larger group of teams possess no chance of reaching the postseason at all. While we're going to emphasize that there is still a lot of football to be played before Wild Card Weekend, we're here today to look ahead to the playoffs, too.

Not only are we going to try projecting what teams make it into the opening round, we're going to make some bold predictions for that week as well. First, though, let's examine exactly what the playoff picture looks like.

Week 17 Playoff Picture

AFC, NFC Playoff Pictures Seed Team Record Berth Clinched? AFC 1 New England Patriots 13-2 Y 2 Oakland Raiders 12-3 Y 3 Pittsburgh Steelers 10-5 Y 4 Houston Texans 9-6 Y 5 Kansas City Chiefs 11-4 Y 6 Miami Dolphins 10-5 Y NFC 1 Dallas Cowboys 13-2 Y 2 Atlanta Falcons 10-5 Y 3 Seattle Seahawks 9-5-1 Y 4 Green Bay Packers 9-6 N 5 New York Giants 10-5 Y 6 Detroit Lions 9-6 N 7 Washington Redskins 8-6-1 N 8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8-7 N

Bold Predictions

Chiefs Reclaim AFC West, Earn First-Round Bye

If the Kansas City Chiefs manage to get past the San Diego Chargers in Week 17, they'll have a shot at earning the AFC West title. Seeing as how the Chargers are the team that finally allowed the Cleveland Browns to win a game, we'll assume Kansas City can get the job done.

The other half of the equation, though, is that the Oakland Raiders must lose to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. This would leave both the Chiefs and Raiders at 12-4. Since Kansas City has already bested Oakland twice, the Chiefs get to slip on the division crown.

Whichever team wins the AFC West is also going to win a first-round bye, so the potential spoils here are double.

Our friends over at OddsShark.com have Denver as a one-point favorite over the Raiders (as of Dec. 30), even though Oakland earned a 10-point victory the last time the two teams met.

This is due to the fact that starting quarterback Derek Carr is out for the year, replaced for now by Matt McGloin.

However, the presence of McGloin isn't the reason we believe the Broncos can get their revenge in Week 17. Oakland utilized a run-heavy attack (218 yards rushing) to beat Denver the last time and will likely utilize the same strategy again.

The Broncos, though, should be fired up and ready to relish in the spoiler role. They are playing at home and fielding a defense that is still rated second overall by Pro Football Focus. The trick will be the Broncos getting enough offense to win.

The Broncos haven't scored more than 10 points in any of their last three games.

According to Mike Klis of Denver 9 News, the Broncos plan to play both starting quarterback Trevor Siemian and rookie backup Paxton Lynch in the season finale:

Trevor Siemian will start vs. Raiders this Sunday, but Paxton Lynch will play, per player source. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) December 28, 2016

Our guess is that Denver finds an offensive spark and finishes the season on a high note. This effectively sets the Raiders up with a match against the Houston Texans.

Ryan Tannehill Returns for Postseason, Dolphins Offense Stalls

The Miami Dolphins have been without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the past two weeks because of ligament sprains he suffered in his knee. According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Tannehill still isn't healthy enough to practice:

Ryan Tannehill did NOT practice today. He was at practice. He did not practice at all, regardless what ESPN bottom line says. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) December 29, 2016

This makes it unlikely that we'll see Tannehill on Sunday against the New England Patriots. In two weeks, however, the Dolphins may be inclined to return Tannehill to the starting lineup.

We're not so sure this is a good idea.

The Dolphins offense has functioned perfectly fine over the past two weeks with Matt Moore under center. The team has scored 34 points in each contest, and Moore has thrown for 469 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions between them.

We're not suggesting that Moore is the better quarterback here, only pointing out that the Dolphins haven't experienced a notable decline with him under center. What might cause a decline is having a less-than-100 percent Tannehill trying to do too much in the postseason.

It would make perfect sense for Dolphins head coach Adam Gase to go with the hot (and healthy) hand of Moore to open the postseason. One only needs to examine the career of Robert Griffin III to understand why rushing a quarterback back from a knee injury for the playoffs can be a bad idea.

If Tannehill is medically cleared (which doesn't mean healthy), however, Gase wouldn't be sending his quarterback a confident message by allowing Moore to retain the starting job. Our guess is that Gase stands by Tannehill and it ends up costing Miami.

Our predictions have the Dolphins visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers to open the postseason. The last time these two teams played, Ben Roethlisberger was the quarterback playing injured, and the Dolphins dominated. A rusty, hobbled Tannehill causes the roles to be reversed in the playoffs.

Packers Continue their Rise, Lions Complete Collapse

At one point earlier in the season, everything seemed lost for the Green Bay Packers. The team sat at 4-6 and had just been blown out by the Washington Redskins. Quarterback Aaron Rogers, however, believed the team had what it took to win out and still make the playoffs.

"I feel like we can run the table, I really do," Rodgers said then, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Green Bay has won five of their final six games, and another win can send them into the postseason.

"It was a feeling; I just felt that our team had it inside of us," Rodgers later explained, per Demovsky. "Obviously it's a leap of faith, but also a feeling based on seeing these guys every single day, understanding how close I felt like we were to being a better offense."

The Packers offense has been better since Rodgers' own bold prediction. In fact, the team has averaged 30.8 points per game during the five-game winning streak. Now, the Packers carry their momentum into a division-title match with the Detroit Lions.

Because both teams share a 9-6 record, the winner of the final game of the regular season will be crowned NFC North king.

We believe the Packers will get that sixth consecutive victory and enter the postseason as the NFC's fourth seed. We also believe the Lions, who have now lost two games in a row, will miss out on the playoffs entirely.

This is because the Washington Redskins can clinch the final wild-card slot by beating the New York Giants on Sunday. New York has very little to play for—other than keeping Washington out of the postseason—so many Giants starters may not finish the game.

Washington wins, gets to 9-6-1 and beats out the 9-7 Lions for a playoff berth. The Packers get a rematch with the Giants and win again in the Wild Card Round.

Final Predictions for Wild Card Weekend