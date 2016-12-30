UFC 207: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Predictions

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
McCarter
We will see vintage Rousey. Nunes is a powerful striker, but she doesn't have the same style which gave Rousey fits against Holly Holm. She is certainly capable of winning this fight and even finishing Rousey violently, but I think her aggression will be used against her. Rousey will go back to the clinch, toss, submit blueprint that proved to be formidable. Rousey doesn't want to be embarrassed again. She won't rush forward recklessly. Rousey waits for Nunes to close the distance, and then it's over.
Rousey, submission, Rd. 1
Harris
It's not hard to see this fight going either way. It's hard to imagine a less-known quantity at this level than Rousey. Still, she only has one loss. Sheer force of inertia still leans one toward a familiar outcome.
Rousey, submission, Rd. 1
Amos
Obviously, the outcome of this contest depends in large part upon the version of Rousey that shows up. If she's on point, Rousey presents a tough stylistic matchup for Nunes, who is in danger of bullying her way into close quarters, where Rousey shines. Eventually, the throws will result in a classic armbar submission.
Rousey, submission, Rd. 3
Rondina
The funny thing about the "Rousey's broken after losing" narrative is that Rousey has lost plenty of times. She walked out of the 2004 Olympic Games empty handed. She lost at the 2006 Pan-American Championship and the 2007 World Judo Championship. Heck, she lost at the 2008 Olympic Games. But how did her judo career end? With her winning and walking out of Athens with a medal around her neck.
Like her or not, Rousey historically comes back from adversity stronger. UFC 207 will be the latest example of that pattern.
Rousey, submission, Rd. 2