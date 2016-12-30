UFC 207: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Predictions

UFC 207: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Predictions
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
At long last, Ronda Rousey is back and boy, does she look scary. The UFC women's bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes, though? Well, just look at the state she left Miesha Tate in at UFC 200.

This is a battle between two of the best finishers in women's MMA and boy, does it have a solid lineup of fights behind it. Here is the full UFC 207 main card:

  • Louis Smolka vs. Ray Borg
  • Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine
  • TJ Dillashaw vs. John Lineker
  • Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt
  • Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey

Naturally, the Bleacher Report MMA predictions crew is here to break down the fights and give its predictions. So who will have their hands raised and how will the matches unfold? Read on and find out!

