UFC 207: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Predictions

McCarter

This is similar to the title fight in the division at UFC 207. A power striker who has more than a puncher's chance but against someone who's probably the worst stylistic matchup for them. Dillashaw won't play with Lineker's power. He'll use his footwork and movement to get Lineker to show an opening and then shoot in. Dillashaw will wrestle his way past Lineker.

Dillashaw, unanimous decision

Harris

I keep betting against Lineker, and I keep getting burned for it. But the buck stops here, says I. Dillashaw has great movement and athleticism and could stay on his metaphorical bicycle for three full rounds, deterring Lineker's charge-ahead power attack. The ex-champ has power of his own as well; as long as it doesn't manifest itself in slugfests, he should be able to use it to good effect.

Dillashaw, unanimous decision

Amos

Lineker has developed a reputation as a brawler, but he's more cerebral than that. He's gotten good at cutting off angles to force exchanges and augments his reach by winging bodyshots from range. Dillashaw is, of course, a tricky guy to pin down, but Lineker has a good style for it. I'm calling the upset here and going with a Lineker TKO.

Lineker, TKO, Rd. 2

Rondina

Nathan is spot on. Lineker is a very good fighter and much better than many believe, but Dillashaw is tailor-made to beat him. Lineker will land some shots, but unless he can chin the former champ cleanly, he'll just spend too much time in disadvantageous positions to take this one on the scorecards.

Dillashaw, unanimous decision