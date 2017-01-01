Grading the Top 10 Recruits from the 2017 Under Armour All-America Game

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

The 2017 Under Armour All-America Game showcased many of the highest-rated prospects in the nation, and as their billing would suggest, most of them impressed.

After a week of practice in Orlando, the high school standouts traveled to Tampa for the all-star contest. Led by No. 6 overall player Dylan Moses, 10 of Scout's top 35 players appeared in the event.

Practice updates were considered, though a given player's grade is largely based on his performance in the game itself—which ended in a Team Armour 24-21 victory over Team Highlight.

The list is ordered based on Scout's current overall rankings.