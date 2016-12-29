World Junior Hockey Championship 2017 Results: Thursday Group Scores, Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The world's best junior hockey teams continued to jockey for position in group play Thursday at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship as four games were contested in Toronto and Montreal.

Thursday's slate was arguably the best yet, as it featured rivalry games pitting the United States against Russia and Sweden against Finland. Also, host and gold-medal favorite Canada was in action, as was surprising Denmark.

The following is a full listing of results from Thursday's games, along with a recap of each contest and a rundown of how the group standings are shaping up.

Thursday Scores

2017 World Junior Hockey Championship Results: Dec. 29 Group Matchup Result/Start Time (ET) A Czech Republic vs. Denmark 3-2, Denmark (OT) B United States vs. Russia 3:30 p.m. A Sweden vs. Finland 5:30 p.m. B Canada vs. Latvia 8 p.m. TSN.ca

Group Standings

2017 World Junior Hockey Championship Standings Rank Group A Games Played W-OTW-OTL-L Goals For Goals Against Points 1 Sweden 2 2-0-0-0 10 3 6 2 Czech Republic 3 1-0-2-0 7 8 5 3 Denmark 3 1-1-0-1 7 10 5 4 Switzerland 2 0-1-0-1 6 7 2 5 Finland 2 0-0-0-2 3 5 0 Rank Group B Games Played W-OTW-OTL-L Goals For Goals Against Points 1 United States 2 2-0-0-0 11 3 6 2 Canada 2 2-0-0-0 10 3 6 3 Russia 2 1-0-0-1 12 6 3 4 Slovakia 2 0-0-0-2 2 10 0 5 Latvia 2 0-0-0-2 2 15 0 TSN.ca

Thursday Recap

Denmark's Cinderella run at the World Junior Championship took another significant leap forward Thursday, as the Danes upset the Czech Republic 3-2 in overtime.

Just two days after shocking defending gold medalist Finland 3-2, Denmark overcame a third-period deficit to force overtime and win in dramatic fashion against the Czechs.

The Czech Republic lost in overtime to Switzerland two days earlier, and its misfortune in the extra period carried over to Thursday's action.

It took less than eight minutes for the Czechs to seize the lead in the first period, when highly touted 2017 NHL draft prospect Martin Necas beat Danish goalie Lasse Petersen.

As Zachary DeVine of the Hockey Writers pointed out, Necas was fearless in going to the dirty area of the ice to light the lamp:

Martin Necas isn't the biggest guy, but like that he isn't afraid to drive the net. Even with Brno he'll take a beating for a chance. — Zachary DeVine (@zakkthebear) December 29, 2016

While the Czech Republic carried that lead into the first intermission, Denmark managed to equalize less than nine minutes into the second frame, when Joachim Blichfeld showed great patience in working a wrist shot through a screen on the power play, as TSN showed:

Blichfeld's seeing-eye shot got past well-regarded Czech goaltender Daniel Vladar, which marked his second goal in as many games.

Much like it did against Switzerland on several occasions, however, the Czech Republic swayed the momentum back in its direction with a great individual effort by Filip Hronek to take back the lead at 2-1.

TSN shared the replay:

The Czechs again held the lead at intermission, but Saskatoon Blades analytics consultant Todd Cordell observed that Denmark was carrying the play:

Czech Republic is being skated into the ground by Denmark this period. Lucky to be leading. — Todd Cordell (@ToddCordell) December 29, 2016

That manifested itself with less than seven minutes remaining in regulation, when the Danes tied the game for the second time.

On that occasion, Nikolaj Krag took advantage of a wide-open net, as TSN shared:

Blichfeld was central in the goal with a beautiful pass, which was a continuation of the heroics he displayed with the game-winning goal against Finland.

That was good enough to force overtime, and Denmark needed less than one minute to close out the game.

With a ridiculous deke past the defender and a perfect backhand to beat Vladar, Mathias From gave Denmark its second win of the tournament and put it in great position for the knockout stage with one group game left to be played, via TSN:

Denmark didn't win its first WJC game until two years ago, and although it has reached the quarterfinals and avoided relegation in consecutive years, it is coming off two straight eighth-place finishes.

By virtue of Thursday's win, the Danes are essentially tied with the Czech Republic for second in Group A, and finishing there could give them a favorable and winnable game in the quarters.

This is shaping up to be the most successful WJC in Danish hockey history, and the team is talented enough to go even further.

Follow @MikeChiari on Twitter.