Cordarrian Richardson to Maryland: Terrapins Land 4-Star RB Prospect

Credit: Scout.com

Maryland landed one of the top running backs in the 2017 recruiting class after securing the commitment of Cordarrian Richardson:

Scout ranks Richardson No. 8 at his position and No. 101 overall in the nation. He's also the second-best running back in the state of Tennessee.

Over the last two years, Richardson has run for over 4,000 yards, per 247Sports:

Cordarrian Richardson Rushing Stats Year Carries Yards Touchdowns 2014 49 365 6 2015 258 2,390 18 2016 188 1,640 11 Source: 247Sports

The Memphis, Tennessee, native originally committed to the Clemson Tigers in March. In December, however, he took back that decision and reopened his recruitment. Richardson provided a statement on Twitter:

While not a dynamic runner, Richardson will undoubtedly be a thorn in the side of opposing defenses at the next level. What he lacks in elite speed, he makes up for with a punishing running style that becomes more effective as a game goes on.

Bryan Fenley of WATN shared a replay of Richardson's 19-yard touchdown run in Trezevant High School's state title win over Marion County High School:

Scout lists Richardson at 5'11 ½" and 222 pounds. His low center of gravity makes him even harder to bring down when combined with his upper-body strength and leg power. He's a load to bring down, especially when defenders are fatigued late on drives.

Since he excels at running through tacklers rather than around them, Richardson likely will not be much of a factor in Maryland's passing game, which only marginally hurts his overall value.

When it comes to every-down backs, few are better this year than Richardson.