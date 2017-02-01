    Maryland Terrapins FootballDownload App

    Cordarrian Richardson to Maryland: Terrapins Land 4-Star RB Prospect

    Credit: Scout.com
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2017

    Maryland landed one of the top running backs in the 2017 recruiting class after securing the commitment of Cordarrian Richardson: 

    Scout ranks Richardson No. 8 at his position and No. 101 overall in the nation. He's also the second-best running back in the state of Tennessee.

    Over the last two years, Richardson has run for over 4,000 yards, per 247Sports:

    Cordarrian Richardson Rushing Stats
    YearCarriesYardsTouchdowns
    2014493656
    20152582,39018
    20161881,64011
    Source: 247Sports

    The Memphis, Tennessee, native originally committed to the Clemson Tigers in March. In December, however, he took back that decision and reopened his recruitment. Richardson provided a statement on Twitter:

    While not a dynamic runner, Richardson will undoubtedly be a thorn in the side of opposing defenses at the next level. What he lacks in elite speed, he makes up for with a punishing running style that becomes more effective as a game goes on.

    Bryan Fenley of WATN shared a replay of Richardson's 19-yard touchdown run in Trezevant High School's state title win over Marion County High School: 

    Scout lists Richardson at 5'11 ½" and 222 pounds. His low center of gravity makes him even harder to bring down when combined with his upper-body strength and leg power. He's a load to bring down, especially when defenders are fatigued late on drives.

    Since he excels at running through tacklers rather than around them, Richardson likely will not be much of a factor in Maryland's passing game, which only marginally hurts his overall value.

    When it comes to every-down backs, few are better this year than Richardson.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 