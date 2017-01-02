Goldberg Returns to WWE Raw, Spears Braun Strowman with Roman Reigns

Goldberg made his first appearance on WWE programming since the Raw after Survivor Series Monday night, as he made a big splash on Raw.

Appearing on The Kevin Owens Show, Goldberg would get into a shouting match with Brock Lesnar's manager Paul Heyman, per WWE:

Then Roman Reigns would emerge and an epic staredown between the two would follow, per WWE:

But just when it seemed like the two would attack each other, Braun Strowman would appear, only to be greeted rather rudely by the duo, via WWE:

Goldberg returned to WWE initially to promote his involvement in the WWE 2K17 video game, but before long he agreed to take on Lesnar at Survivor Series more than 12 years after their first meeting at WrestleMania 20.

While Lesnar was seemingly favored to win that match due to the notion that Goldberg would not compete again, the WWE Universe was shocked when Goldberg picked up an emphatic victory in less than two minutes at one of the year's biggest events.

After long being built as WWE's most dominant force, complete with ending Undertaker's WrestleMania undefeated streak, The Beast Incarnate was felled by Goldberg's lethal spear and Jackhammer combination.

Following that memorable triumph, Goldberg appeared on Raw to address his future as an in-ring performer.

Despite previously suggesting the Survivor Series match would be his last, Goldberg announced his intention to go after the Universal Championship by entering the Royal Rumble match.

It wasn't long before Lesnar followed suit, as Heyman revealed The Conquerer would take part in the match with an eye toward getting revenge against Goldberg.

With the Royal Rumble less than one month away, Goldberg got back in the swing of things Monday night with his return to TV and helped increase the excitement level for the upcoming event.

While Goldberg is getting up there in age at 50 and is somewhat limited in terms of what he can do in the ring and on the mic, he remains a hugely popular WWE attraction.

Goldberg received another great reaction Monday night, and that figures to carry over to the Royal Rumble when he and 29 other Superstars vie for the opportunity to main-event WrestleMania.

The overarching belief is Goldberg and Lesnar will face off again at WrestleMania, but Goldberg is still considered a top contender who will undoubtedly make his presence felt in the rumble match.

