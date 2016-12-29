UFC 207 Weigh-In Results: Rousey on Weight, Cruz-Garbrandt Camps Clash Backstage

Next ARTICLE »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories
UFC 207 Weigh-In Results: Rousey on Weight, Cruz-Garbrandt Camps Clash Backstage
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
6.4K
Reads
11
Comments

Ronda Rousey was not wasting any time on Thursday morning for the official UFC 207 weigh-in. She was the first to show up.

The former UFC bantamweight champion tipped the scale at 135 on the dot. She did not pose on the scale, she did not smile and she did not stay. She was in and out as quickly as possible.

Amanda Nunes, the reigning champion, was also there early to make the bout official. She weighed 135 on the button as well.

The real drama came from a backstage altercation between the camps of the men’s bantamweight title clash. It occurred while Nunes was on the scale.

Jeremy Stephens, a member of Dominick Cruz’s team, went after challenger Cody Garbrandt, according to his coach Justin Buchholz (per ESPN.com’s Brett Okamoto). The situation was quickly diffused. Okamoto also noted that this is the not the first time Garbrandt, or his team, has been involved in a backstage scuffle.

Both title fights are on.

There was no additional drama regarding actual weights in the first hour. Shortly after 1 p.m. ET, Neil Magny made weight, standing in at 171 pounds, leaving only Ray Borg and Johny Hendricks to come to the scale.

Hendricks hit the scale looking worried, and he had reason to be. He weighed 173.5 pounds ahead of his 170-pound contest. He immediately stormed off.

Borg was the final man up. He, too, missed weight by coming in at 129.5 pounds for his 125-pound contest. A rough end to an eventful early weigh-in.

    

UFC 207 Weigh-In Results (Main Card, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Ronda Rousey (135)
  • Dominick Cruz (135) vs. Cody Garbrandt (135)
  • T.J. Dillashaw (136) vs. John Lineker (135.25)
  • Dong Hyun Kim (171) vs. Tarec Saffiedine (171)
  • Louis Smolka (125.5) vs. Ray Borg (129.5)'

      

Fox Sports 1 Prelims (8 p.m. ET)

  • Johny Hendricks (173.5) vs. Neil Magny (171)
  • Mike Pyle (170) vs. Alex Garcia (170.5)
  • Antonio Carlos Junior (186) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)
  • Brandon Thatch (170) vs. Niko Price (170)

   

UFC Fight Pass Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET)

  • Alex Oliveira (170.5) vs. Tim Means (170)

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

Newsletter

MMA

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.