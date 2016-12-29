UFC 207 Weigh-In Results: Rousey on Weight, Cruz-Garbrandt Camps Clash Backstage

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Ronda Rousey was not wasting any time on Thursday morning for the official UFC 207 weigh-in. She was the first to show up.

The former UFC bantamweight champion tipped the scale at 135 on the dot. She did not pose on the scale, she did not smile and she did not stay. She was in and out as quickly as possible.

Ronda Rousey at 135. There and gone #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/cX5VXJ14n1 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 29, 2016

Amanda Nunes, the reigning champion, was also there early to make the bout official. She weighed 135 on the button as well.

The real drama came from a backstage altercation between the camps of the men’s bantamweight title clash. It occurred while Nunes was on the scale.

Amanda Nunes at 135. Main event is official! #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/NWeidToWvv — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 29, 2016

According to Garbrandt's coach Justin Buchholz, the scuffle in the hallway was Jeremy Stephens (Cruz teammate) going after Cody. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 29, 2016

Jeremy Stephens, a member of Dominick Cruz’s team, went after challenger Cody Garbrandt, according to his coach Justin Buchholz (per ESPN.com’s Brett Okamoto). The situation was quickly diffused. Okamoto also noted that this is the not the first time Garbrandt, or his team, has been involved in a backstage scuffle.

Not the first time Cody Garbrandt has had an altercation with an opponent's team during fight week. See: Thomas Almeida fight week. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 29, 2016

Both title fights are on.

There was no additional drama regarding actual weights in the first hour. Shortly after 1 p.m. ET, Neil Magny made weight, standing in at 171 pounds, leaving only Ray Borg and Johny Hendricks to come to the scale.

This is what I could see when the 'brawl' broke out! The first thing you see is security bolting out the door to the hallway pic.twitter.com/IfyBE09r03 — Jim Edwards (@MMA_Jim) December 29, 2016

Hendricks hit the scale looking worried, and he had reason to be. He weighed 173.5 pounds ahead of his 170-pound contest. He immediately stormed off.

Johny Hendricks misses weight at 173.5 lbs #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/tRWkqrM9cM — Hans Gutknecht (@HansGutknecht) December 29, 2016

Borg was the final man up. He, too, missed weight by coming in at 129.5 pounds for his 125-pound contest. A rough end to an eventful early weigh-in.

Assuming both accept the fights, Hendricks and Borg will be charged 20% of their purse for missing weight#UFC207 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 29, 2016

UFC 207 Weigh-In Results (Main Card, 10 p.m. ET)

Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Ronda Rousey (135)

Dominick Cruz (135) vs. Cody Garbrandt (135)

T.J. Dillashaw (136) vs. John Lineker (135.25)

Dong Hyun Kim (171) vs. Tarec Saffiedine (171)

Louis Smolka (125.5) vs. Ray Borg (129.5)'

Fox Sports 1 Prelims (8 p.m. ET)

Johny Hendricks (173.5) vs. Neil Magny (171)

Mike Pyle (170) vs. Alex Garcia (170.5)

Antonio Carlos Junior (186) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)

Brandon Thatch (170) vs. Niko Price (170)

UFC Fight Pass Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET)