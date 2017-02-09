Carson Palmer Announces Return to Cardinals: Latest Comments and Reaction

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Carson Palmer took a step back during the 2016 season, but he won't let brief woes derail his quest to lift the Arizona Cardinals to new heights.

Palmer announced his intention to return for the 2017 season after he completed 61.0 percent of his passes for 4,233 yards, 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 2016.

The Cardinals finished 7-8-1 in 2016, one year after they went 13-3 and clinched a spot in the NFC title game. One of the main reasons for their backslide revolved around Palmer's struggles in the pocket.

"My intent was to take some time after the season to get away and see where I was physically and mentally," Palmer said in a statement. "On both fronts, I can say I’m ready to get back to work and prepare for the 2017 season. This is a phenomenal group with a very special opportunity in front of it. I know how rare that is and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of it."

After he averaged league-bests of 8.7 yards per attempt and 13.7 yards per completion in 2015, he regressed in both categories and finished 2016 with 7.09 yards per attempt and 11.6 yards per completion.

Take it from wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who said the Cardinals' struggles to connect on downfield throws centered around the way defenses prepared.

"Teams understand that’s what we like to do," he said back in October, per ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss. "I wouldn’t say we’ve had a lot of opportunities for them because teams are going to make us play in front of them. They know we got speed guys that can get behind you and hurt you when given an opportunity. This year, you look at years past, the pass kind of set up the run."

If there's good news for the Cardinals, it's that Palmer has proved in the past he's capable of bouncing back from adversity.

And with head coach Bruce Arians still commandeering an offense littered with potent weapons, the Cardinals should be primed for a return to form in 2017. Palmer and Co. will seek to carve up defenses with an adjusted attack that uses running back David Johnson to set up downfield playmakers in prime spots.