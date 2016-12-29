Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Thibaut Courtois and Javier Hernandez

Real Madrid are reportedly concerned Chelsea will offer goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois a bumper new contract to convince him to shun a return to Spain's top flight and stay at Stamford Bridge.

Los Blancos want to sign Courtois next summer, but they are worried about the contract talks the Blues have planned for him, according to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph:

Courtois has re-emerged as a target for Real after the Spanish club had their ban on signing players cut, allowing them to trade in the 2017 summer window. But Real are aware that Chelsea plan to open talks over a new deal with Courtois in the New Year, with the Belgian prepared to consider extending his commitment to the Blues.

It would make sense for Chelsea to secure Courtois' future since he's returned to top form this season. The Belgian stopper is comfortably the highest-rated keeper in the Premier League, per Squawka.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Courtois has been in fine form this season.

Courtois justifies the ranking thanks to his place as the custodian for the meanest defence in England's top flight. The Blues have conceded just 11 goals through 18 matches this season with Courtois between the sticks, according to the league's official site.

It's a far cry from last season, when Courtois was erratic as Chelsea stumbled through a historically woeful title defence. However, things have improved thanks to a key change since Antonio Conte took over as manager in the summer, per Law: "Chelsea backed Courtois this summer by changing the role of former goalkeeping coach Christophe Lollichon and bringing in Antonio Conte's coach Gianluca Spinelli in a move that has helped the 24-year-old."

The Blues have been rewarded for their backing with some outstanding performances. Now Conte wants to draw up a contract lucrative enough to render a potential move to the Spanish capital moot. Law provided details of the terms the Premier League leaders are willing to offer, naming a weekly wage of £150,000 as the ideal figure.

Law also revealed how Chelsea put a £73 million release clause on Courtois' existing deal when Real came calling last summer. It probably took a figure that high to deter Los Merengues and keep the idea of returning to Spain off Courtois' mind.

After all, the Belgian once thrived in La Liga, helping Real's local rivals Atletico Madrid win the league title in the 2013/14 season, while on loan from Chelsea.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Courtois thrived during his loan years with Atletico.

Courtois has become too valuable to let go since he returned to play regularly at Stamford Bridge in 2014. Conte and the west London club should act fast to iron out a contract lucrative enough to secure their goalkeeper's future for the long term.

Blues to Bid for Javier Hernandez

Keeping core players won't be the only thing on Conte's mind during the January transfer window. He'll also be keen to boost his current options for the title run-in.

One player Conte is reportedly considering is Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez. In fact, German publication Bild (h/t Claire Bloomfield of The Sun) has reported the Chelsea boss is ready to bid £34 million for the former Manchester United attacker.

The reports even indicate Leverkusen would be willing to let Hernandez go during the January transfer window. That's a surprise since the Bundesliga club is still in the UEFA Champions League and will surely need their main source of goals.

Landing Hernandez would be something of a coup for the title-chasing Blues, though. His arrival would give Chelsea a credible striker to cover primary goal-getter Diego Costa. The Spanish international is pacing the Premier League with 13 goals, according to WhoScored.com.

However, Costa has endured both injury and disciplinary woes during his time in England. Chelsea don't have another talisman to lead the line in his absence. Not when summer import Michy Batshuayi has been a disappointment.

However, it's unlikely Hernandez would want to warm the bench at Chelsea. Costa is the main man, the lone striker in Conte's team, hardly affording room for another.

Conte's 3-4-2-1 formation has obvious places for other key players, such as attacking midfielders Eden Hazard and Pedro. There doesn't seem to be room for another centre-forward—even as keen a penalty-box poacher as Hernandez.

Courtois will stay at Chelsea, but it's difficult to see Hernandez joining him.