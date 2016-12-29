Belk Bowl 2016: Arkansas vs. Virginia Tech Live Score and Highlights

After a near-miss against Clemson in the ACC Championship Game, star dual-threat quarterback Jerod Evans and his Virginia Tech Hokies will try to complete a successful season under first-year coach Justin Fuente.

In order to do that, they'll have to knock off the Jekyll-and-Hyde Arkansas Razorbacks in the Belk Bowl.

Head coach Bret Bielema's team dominated Florida late in the season, but it was also shredded by Auburn and ended the year with a disappointing loss to Missouri. Running back Rawleigh Williams III leads a balanced attack for the Hogs.

But they'll have to contend with Evans and all of Fuente's weapons. It should be a fun, high-scoring contest.

So, keep it right here for all your scoring and live-blogging action beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET and follow along with ESPN.