John Michael Hankerson Dismissed by Mississippi State After Armed Robbery Arrest

Former Mississippi State safety John Michael Hankerson was dismissed from the university after his arrest Wednesday on five counts of armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping, according to Michael Bonner of the Clarion-Ledger.

It was Hankerson's third arrest in the past month.

Hankerson had previously been suspended indefinitely from the football team on Nov. 30 following his first arrest for simple assault and trespassing. A week later, he was charged with false pretense.

The latest incident occurred Dec. 17, when Hankerson and two unidentified co-conspirators allegedly pistol-whipped three men and robbed them at the Campus Trails apartment complex, according to the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office.

His alleged co-conspirers remain at large, while Hankerson remains in police custody on $420,000 bond.

Hankerson, who was a redshirt freshman, didn't appear in any games for Mississippi State.