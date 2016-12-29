AJ Styles' 4 Best Potential WWE WrestleMania 33 Opponents

When he debuted in WWE back at the Royal Rumble in January, not even AJ Styles could have envisaged the success he'd have during his first year with the company.

In a matter of weeks, Styles quickly became one of the most popular and relevant stars on the roster. Since the brand split, he's SmackDown's biggest and most coveted asset.

On a wider scale, he remains potentially the best in-ring worker in WWE. And with WrestleMania being just around the corner, the choice of his opponent for the biggest show of the year is vital.

Will Styles still hold the WWE Championship? Will he face an up-and-coming talent? Or will WWE opt for an all-star match against one of the living legends?

We'll find out those answers and more in the coming weeks, but for now, here's a look at the best opponents for Styles at Mania.