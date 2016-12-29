SmackDown Wild Card Finals and the Best WWE Matches for Week of Dec. 29

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

WWE put quite the bow on 2016 with the SmackDown Wild Card Finals and NXT's two-hour special from Osaka, Japan.

An already stacked calendar crammed in a pair of big events at year's end. Each one delivered a number of engrossing title bouts.

AJ Styles defended the WWE Championship in a scintillating Triple Threat match. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano took on a pair of Japanese warriors. And The Wyatt Family faced three teams with eyes on the tag titles.

The WWE Championship contest confirmed that Styles has been WWE's MVP this year. Nobody delivered more often than The Phenomenal One.

Read on for a look at where Styles' latest showdown ended up on the list of the week's best offerings. Stories, stakes, big moments and the excitement level of the in-ring action determined the rankings.