WWE 2017 Preview: Must-Book Rivalries, Biggest Challenges, Predictions and More

WWE 2017 Preview: Must-Book Rivalries, Biggest Challenges, Predictions and More
In the world of WWE in 2017, promise will become reality and potential will be realized.

This will be Baron Corbin's time, as The Lone Wolf rises to SmackDown's top tier. WWE's cruiserweights will be among the company's hottest commodities after a disappointing start in 2016. Tye Dillinger will finally earn a spot on WWE proper, showing a new group of fans what a Perfect 10 looks like.

Not everything in the squared circle will represent the company's move into the New Era. Reliance on acts from the past like Goldberg won't simply stop.

But finding a place on the stage for both the established names and those still climbing the mountain has to be on WWE's to-do list.

Once again, booking will be a balancing act. WWE must build on the women's division's historic year, better explore characters like Finn Balor and John Cena and assure that several fresh faces end the year as bigger names.

Read on for a look at all those challenges and what's ahead for WWE in 2017.

