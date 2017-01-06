WWE 2017 Preview: Must-Book Rivalries, Biggest Challenges, Predictions and More

Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

We have seen cracks in this marriage for a long time. And each time these best friends inch toward implosion, there is an electricity in the air.

Great allies often make great enemies in wrestling. That will be true in a big way with Owens and Jericho. Their chemistry as partners hints at how stellar their rivalry could be.

Plus, Owens and Jericho trading verbal barbs would be must-see TV.

Jericho will eventually go off to tour with Fozzy again. Before that, WWE has to force him to collide with KO.

The New Day vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass

The New Day needs a new storyline and challenge after surpassing Demolition's record as WWE's longest-reigning tag team champions last year. The trio needs a set of rivals who can bring out its best, who can hang with the former titleholders in a verbal throwdown.

Insert Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

Babyface-against-babyface feuds aren't the norm, but there is too much entertainment potential to pass this up. The New Day's absurd antics would match perfectly opposite Amore and Cass' exuberance.

The promo battles between them would be off-the-wall, compelling fare.

The two teams could clash over the right to climb the tag team ladder, helping to further establish The Realest Guys in the Room in the process. The thinness of Raw's tag division gives WWE minimal options anyway.

The New Day vs. Amore and Cass would be light years ahead of anything the company could do with The Shining Stars, The Golden Truth or the booked-into-the-ground duo of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James

SmackDown's fast-rising talent will soon have a career-changing foe.

Alexa Bliss was stellar for the blue brand in 2016, capturing the women's title and becoming one of the show's most intriguing heels. The newcomer has flourished against Becky Lynch, but once that tale is over, she will need a new worthy foil.

Luckily, WWE reportedly re-signed a former women's champ. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com wrote in December that WWE has brought back Mickie James on a full-time basis. He said: "Currently, the plan is for James to appear on the SmackDown brand, likely debuting in January 2017."

There's a great past-against-present matchup to explore there. James would help Bliss continue her ascent, giving SmackDown more buzz in the process.

The Revival vs. Sheamus and Cesaro

Hard-hitting hosses versus hard-hitting hosses. Former NXT champs vs. the Raw tag team titleholders. This showdown is a no-brainer.

The Revival spent much of 2016 tearing down the house against the likes of American Alpha and DIY. The team made it clear it belongs on the main roster, where it can bring its smashmouth style to a bigger audience.

Sheamus and Cesaro, meanwhile, have looked good as the reluctant pairing that managed to dethrone The New Day. They will need a fresh challenge moving forward, and Raw's tag division doesn't have ample options.

Bringing up The Revival from NXT will result in a series of matches that would electrify the tag team scene. WWE needs to get the ice packs prepped and let these four warriors go at it.

AJ Styles vs. Undertaker

In 2016, AJ Styles stormed into WWE and became one of its top stars. He opens 2017 with a truckload of momentum.

Following that up with a meeting with The Deadman makes perfect sense.

Styles has been out to prove himself, first by knocking off John Cena and then by seizing the WWE Championship. WWE can continue that story by having The Phenomenal One test himself against one of the all-time greats.

Undertaker could look to end the braggart's reign to reclaim his SmackDown throne.

There would be a classic young lion vs. alpha male dynamic at play. And this is one of the few never-before-seen big matches WWE has at its disposal.