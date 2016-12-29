PDC World Darts Championship 2017: Thursday Results, Scores and Latest Schedule

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

James Wade came back from two sets down to beat Michael Smith and book his place in the last eight of the PDC World Darts Championship 2017 at London's Alexandra Palace on Thursday.

Wade made it through along with Dave Chisnall and Daryl Gurney. The former beat Jelle Klaasen, while Gurney outlasted Mark Webster in a tense encounter.

Here are the results from Thursday's matches in the afternoon session:

Top seed Michael van Gerwen will be in action, along with Phil Taylor and Peter Wright, during the evening session.

Recap

Gurney, conqueror of Robert Thornton in the second round, set about trying to see off a game Webster. It wasn't easy, though, not with the score at just 3-2 in Gurney's favour after five sets.

Webster just wouldn't go away and hit a double-12 to make it one leg apiece in the sixth, but a checkout of 82 swung control back toward Gurney, who was now one leg away from reaching the last-eight.

It was a chance he didn't take after missing three match darts to let Webster back in. The latter hit a 76 checkout to keep the set and the match alive.

Sky Sports Darts showed one of Gurney's misses at tops:

PDC World Darts Championship 2017 Results: Thursday Afternoon Scores Player Score Player Mark Webster (25) 3-4 Daryl Gurney (24) Dave Chisnall (7) 4-2 Jelle Klaasen (10) James Wade (6) 4-3 Michael Smith (11) PDC.tv

More errant throwing from Gurney let Webster take down double-16 to claim the set and even the score at 3-3. Incredibly, Gurney had spurned five match darts.

Gurney needed to rebound and did so in style when he took out a maximum with the score tied at 1-1 in the seventh set. However, Gurney wilted at the doubles again, when he missed three throws at double-eight.

Inexplicably, Webster let him off the hook when he couldn't take out double-10. Two more darts went astray of double-eight before Gurney finally hit it to move 2-1 ahead.

Throwing for the match, Gurney needed to hit tops. He duly took it out in one throw to finally book his passage to the next round.

In the process, Gurney made history at the tournament, according to 3 Dart Analyst:

Gurney misses three darts at tops for the match and Webster takes it out to stay alive! https://t.co/9vTAwH0yrD #LoveTheDarts pic.twitter.com/69NMnpkgpU — Sky Sports Darts 🎯 (@SkySportsDarts) December 29, 2016

He also made it through despite some mediocre form on doubles, per Live Darts:

Daryl Gurney becomes the first ever Northern Irish player through the quarter-finals at the PDC World Championship. — 3 Dart Analyst (@3dartanalyst) December 29, 2016

Then it was Chisnall's turn to see if he could slow prolific Dutchman Klaasen. Hitting double-18 let Chizzy draw level at one leg each in the first set.

Chisnall then took out double-four to move 2-1 in front. Staying sharp on the doubles, Chizzy wrapped up the opening set by hitting double-five.

Things didn't go as smoothly in the second set. Not when Klaasen hit double-11 to push things to a decider. Chisnall was still too strong, though, and closed out the second at 3-2 for a commanding overall lead.

The third set sprang to life with the score at 1-1. Klaasen hit a pair of 180s before checking out on 78 to move ahead. Things got even better for Klaasen when his opponent took down 140 to win the third and close the gap.

Just when things appeared to be going Klaasen's way, Chisnall roared back with a sensational break to prompt a whitewash in the fourth set.

Chisnall was now back in control and took out double-10 to put him on the brink of victory. But a fourth maximum from Klaasen, followed by a 68 checkout, brought the Dutchman back level.

Klaasen then found tops to move to within a set. However, he was errant at doubles in the sixth. Chisnall punished him with a crucial break of throw to help settle another dramatic match.

Chisnall made it to his first last-eight appearance, thanks largely to an impressive scoring average, per PDC Darts and 3 Dart Analyst:

Seven 180s from 'Superchin' as he takes advantage of just 24.5% on the doubles from the Welsh left-hander in a fascinating contest. — Live Darts (@livedarts) December 29, 2016

The afternoon session closed out when Wade found himself stunned by Smith. Bully Boy's prolific form at the oche during a 3-0 first-set win was detailed by 3 Dart Analyst:

STATS | Dave Chisnall is in to his first World Championship quarter-final. Here are the stats from his game with Jelle Klaasen.#WHDarts pic.twitter.com/0QvrMpw6UZ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 29, 2016

Smith was soon two sets in front, as Wade appeared rattled. It was small wonder, considering how well Smith was scoring, per Live Darts:

Exceptional scoring from Smith in the opening set averaging 142 over his first nine darts. Ok it was only 3 legs but not at all shabby. — 3 Dart Analyst (@3dartanalyst) December 29, 2016

Wade needed a revival and started one with a 180, followed by a 96 checkout to move 2-1 in front in the third set. But the Machine couldn't take out another maximum when throwing for the set. He eventually took down tops to get a set on board.

Trailing 2-1 in the fourth, Wade missed tops to draw level. He then wasted two throws for double-five to let a nervy Smith off the hook. Bully Boy took out double-15 to win his third set.

Smith had won a third set, but he was starting to look erratic at the oche. Many of his throws were rushed, giving Wade opportunities to stay in the match.

The Machine didn't reject his chances, checking out on 64 to make it 3-2 overall. Wade landed tops to complete the key checkout.

A break was ensured when Wade took out double-10 to move in front in the sixth. He found bull to complete a shutout and even things at three sets apiece.

Another double-10 put Wade in front in the decider. He eventually completed his remarkable comeback and expressed his relief at making it through:

SET: Smith in command as he secures the second set 3-1 to double his lead with three 180s and a 98 average! #WHDarts pic.twitter.com/esgXRMfVK9 — Live Darts (@livedarts) December 29, 2016

Wade will know he needs to start faster in the quarter-finals. Every player already through will be acutely aware the level of talent is rising as the tournament reaches the business end.