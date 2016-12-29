Ranking the Highs and Lows of Arsenal's 2016

2016 appears to finishing on something of a diminuendo for Arsenal, as high-profile defeats to Everton and Manchester City have seen their title hopes suffer a major blow.

However, there have been plenty of highs in the calendar year, too. It’s been another topsy-turvy 12 months for Gunners supporters, and in this piece, we look back at some of the peaks and troughs of Arsenal’s 2016, identifying the three best and three worst moments from the past year.

Let us know what moments and matches from 2016 you’ll cherish and which you’ll be in a hurry to forget by using the comments section below.

Go to the next slide to begin the countdown of Arsenal’s lowest points of 2016.