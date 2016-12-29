Ranking the Highs and Lows of Arsenal's 2016

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images
Danny Welbeck rises to flick home Arsenal's late winner.
When Danny Welbeck flicked home a stoppage-time winner in a 2-1 victory against Leicester, it felt like anything was possible.
It was a goal that reignited Arsenal’s ailing title challenge. It was made all the more special by the fact that it was scored by a player making his first appearance after 10 months on the sidelines.
As Welbeck’s header nestled in the net, a deafening roar reverberated around the Emirates Stadium. Few goals have been celebrated with such fervour since Arsenal moved to the venue in 2006.
At that stage, it seemed like Arsenal might have what it took to overhaul Leicester, Spurs and others and claim the league for themselves. In the immediate aftermath of the game, Claudio Ranieri’s side looked broken.
However, this was a false dawn for Arsenal. Ultimately, it was Leicester who prevailed and finished the season as champions, upsetting the odds and the traditional Premier League hierarchy to claim an unlikely triumph.
How Arsenal need a result like this in 2016/17 to kick their season back into gear. All eyes will be on their meeting with Chelsea in February, as a positive result there would offer a timely fillip to their campaign.
If Arsenal are handed a route back into the title race, they must ensure they don’t let it slip as they did in 2016.