Ranking Borussia Dortmund's Top 5 Players for 2016

The end of 2016 is upon us. What better time could there be to reflect on the past 12 months?

For Borussia Dortmund, it was a difficult year. After a promising first half of the 2015/16 season under first-year head coach Thomas Tuchel, few would have predicted such a bumpy 2016.

The Black and Yellows failed to win silverware, dropping out of the Europa League in heartbreaking fashion against Liverpool in the quarter-finals and losing in the DFB-Pokal final to heated rivals Bayern Munich.

To make matters worse, the Ruhr side lost three of their best and most important players to clubs with bigger financial firepower, with Mats Hummels, Ilkay Gundogan and Henrikh Mkhitaryan joining Bayern, Manchester City and Manchester United respectively.

Replacing players of such quality and standing would always take time, but even the most ardent supporter would agree that Dortmund's up-and-down first half of the current campaign has been a bit of a disappointment.

Nonetheless, the millions of fans of this special club have seen some excellent performances from their team throughout 2016, as well as spectacular individual showings.

Here Bleacher Report takes a look at the five best Dortmund players over the last 12 months.

Note that only those who spent the entire year with the club will be considered and that we assessed the performance of the eight summer signings in an earlier piece.