Chelsea Transfer News: Latest on Tiemoue Bakayoko, Branislav Ivanovic Rumours

AS Monaco midfielder and reported Chelsea target Tiemoue Bakayoko has outlined his desire to stay put in January despite speculation over his future.

The rumbustious 22-year-old has been a key cog in the Monaco machine this season, with the team mounting a serious challenge for the Ligue 1 title and progressing into the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. Bakayoko seems content with life at the Stade Louis II as a result.

"I won't leave Monaco this winter, that's a certainty. I don't want to leave," the France youth international told Martin Mosnier of Eurosport (h/t Ian Holyman of ESPN FC). "Of course the Premier League makes you dream, but I have no reason to leave this winter. Right now, I have two ambitions: finish champions of France and go as far as possible in the Champions League."

Per Holyman, the player has been linked with both the Blues and Manchester United.

While Monaco have been revered for their swaggering attacking play this season, Bakayoko has been a vital figure in ensuring there is balance at the hub of the side. Here's what he can offer at his best:

The midfielder offers a huge presence in the middle of the park. Bakayoko's 6'0" frame allows him to dominate in the air, although he's handy on the deck, too. He is smart in possession, anticipates danger well and is someone who clearly relishes the physical side of the game.

Granted, there are some areas in which he needs to improve, and these numbers from WhoScored.com, which suggest Bakayoko enjoys a comfort zone, will concern any potential suitors:

We look at Tiemoué Bakayoko and 9 other players who prefer home comforts this season https://t.co/WQb3VyTnlz pic.twitter.com/stwh6p3L4u — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 2, 2016

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has always sought to build his side on industrious and physical footballers, so it would be no surprise if he was an admirer of Bakayoko.

But Monaco have the look of a team that could achieve something special this term, and it's understandable the player wants to see the season out at the Stade Louis II as a result.

Galatasaray Branislav Ivanovic Chase Step UpChase

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

According to Takvim (h/t Sport Witness), Galatasaray are poised to open talks with Chelsea over the signing of defender Branislav Ivanovic.

The report noted that the Turkish giants are desperate to strengthen their centre-back options after a recent injury sustained by Serdar Aziz; Aurelien Chedjou will also be absent for the early part of 2017 due to his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon.

It means Galatasaray will reportedly intensify their efforts to land Ivanovic, who has struggled to secure starts under Conte.

The Italian's shift to a back three of David Luiz, Gary Cahill and Cesar Azpilicueta has been the catalyst for their rapid rise up the Premier League table and a remarkable 12 league wins in succession. Squawka Football summed up their incredible recent run of form:

Chelsea's Premier League form since switching to 3-4-3:



12 games

12 wins

28 goals

10 clean sheets



The run continues! pic.twitter.com/XJbqn30xtw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 26, 2016

Should the Blues keep hold of Ivanovic until the end of the season? Yes, he's past his best but can still do a job. No, it'll be to the benefit of all parties if he moved on. Submit Vote vote to see results Should the Blues keep hold of Ivanovic until the end of the season? Yes, he's past his best but can still do a job. 21.4%

No, it'll be to the benefit of all parties if he moved on. 78.6% Total votes: 14

Ivanovic, 32, was previously a defensive stalwart for the Blues—either as a right-back or at the heart of the back four—but has only played a minor role in the team's remarkable recent run. In the right wing-back spot, Conte has preferred the dynamism of Victor Moses, while the aforementioned trio have worked wonderfully as a back three.

The Serbia international has enjoyed some remarkable success at Stamford Bridge since joining in 2008, including two Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League triumph in 2012, although the time feels right for both parties to go their separate ways.