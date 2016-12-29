WWE Rumors: Buzz on Road to WWE Royal Rumble 2017 for Week of Dec. 26

We're still several weeks away from the Royal Rumble on Jan. 29, but some of the big pieces are already falling into place. Goldberg and Brock Lesnar will both participate in the Rumble. Roman Reigns will take on Kevin Owens for the Raw title. And John Cena will take on AJ Styles for the SmackDown title.

That all sounds great on paper. But as WWE has proved in the past, the journey matters more than the destination. All three of these feuds are hot right now. Will they still be hot in one month's time?

Here are the latest, most interesting rumors on the road to the Road to WrestleMania.