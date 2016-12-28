WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 28

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

In a very special edition of NXT, the Superstars of wrestling's most buzzed-about brand traveled to Osaka for a live event in Japan on Wednesday.

Shinsuke Nakamura challenged Samoa Joe for the NXT Championship in a match that has been aired before but would have a significant effect as 2016 comes to a close.

Asuka would look to celebrate with her fellow countrymen as she defended the NXT Women's Championship against Nia Jax in a rematch of their TakeOver classic.

The NXT Tag Team Championships were also on the line as Japan's Tajiri and Akira Tozawa challenged DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

Oney Lorcan, Andrade Almas, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay were all in action as the brand set out to spotlight the men and women who will shape the brand in the New Year.

Who emerged victorious, how will it affect NXT and how did each match grade out?

