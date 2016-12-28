Carmelo Anthony Ejected for Striking Thabo Sefolosha's Head in Knicks vs. Hawks

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena after hitting Thabo Sefolosha in the head during a rebound attempt.

Bleacher Report captured the altercation:

Anthony received a flagrant-2 foul, which resulted in an automatic ejection. It's possible he'll receive some punishment from the league for his continued action after the whistle.

Sefolosha earned a technical foul for his response.

Anthony had scored 10 points with five rebounds in just 14 minutes before his removal from the game. He entered the day averaging 22.7 points per game and had scored at least 29 points in three of the last four contests.

This is the second ejection of the year for the 32-year-old, who played just 12 minutes before being tossed in a Nov. 11 game against the Boston Celtics.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, he has been among the most ejected players in the NBA:

Most Ejections

Since 2003-04 (Anthony rookie season)

Matt Barnes 13

DeMarcus Cousins 11

Richard Hamilton 11

Carmelo Anthony 10 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 29, 2016

Anthony has five technical fouls this season, equaling his total from the entire 2015-16 campaign.