Ranking the Top 10 NHL Goals of 2016

The best and most spectacular goals of the calendar year 2016 involve parts of two seasons and a brilliant playoff spring. Fans of the game have come to expect the incredible and the outrageous from established impact players like Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals.

Much of the delight from this year comes from several new talents, like Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The league's power structure is changing with each passing month, and those changes are reflected in every area of the game.

Sit back and enjoy the 10 most sensational goals of 2016, and feel free to chime in with your own list and suggestions. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and a year's worth of goals offers a lot of moments to ponder.