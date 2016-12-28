Foster Farms Bowl 2016: Indiana vs. Utah Live Score and Highlights

The Indiana Hoosiers (6-6) and Utah Utes (8-4) will square off in the 2016 Foster Farms Bowl, and the Utes are looking to win a bowl game for the third straight season.

Head coach Kevin Wilson has left the Hoosiers, with his resignation announced in early December, and it's defensive coordinator Tom Allen who has served as his replacement for the time being.

The Hoosiers pass offense ranks 26th nationally—led by junior quarterback Richard Lagow's 3,174 yards and 18 touchdowns—but it will have to survive a fierce Utah pass rush. The Utes led the Pac-12 in both sacks (40) and tackles for loss (95) this season. Senior defensive linemen Hunter Dimick is tied for third nationally with 14.5 sacks this year, so the Hoosiers will have to protect their quarterback to move the ball.

The Utes running game has finished the season strong, and senior running back Joe Williams (1,185 yards) will look to shine in his final collegiate game.

The game will be televised on FOX at 8:30 p.m. ET, but keep it locked right here for live updates and analysis throughout the game.