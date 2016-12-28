Texas Bowl 2016: Texas A&M vs. Kansas State Live Score and Highlights

First Quarter: Texas A&M 7, Kansas State 0.

When the Kansas State Wildcats and Texas A&M Aggies began the 2016 season, the Texas Bowl certainly wasn’t their main goal. But finishing the year on a high note is vitally important to teams that ended the regular season headed in opposite directions.

K-State won its last three games to wrap up an 8-4 record. Meanwhile, Texas A&M was ranked No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff Top 25 but lost four of its last six games, with the only wins coming over New Mexico State and Texas-San Antonio to also finish 8-4.

They’ll face off at NRG Stadium in Houston with ESPN telecasting the game live. Follow here for live scoring and big play updates!