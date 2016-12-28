Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Jese Rodriguez and Christian Pulisic

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Jese Rodriguez in January, after being named as one of a number of clubs said to be interested in the former Real Madrid ace.

The revelation comes from Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez, whose club is also keen on Jese. However, Ramirez doesn't think his La Liga side has much of a chance given the competition brewing for Jese.

Ramirez named the high-profile suitors who are also keen, per Spanish newspaper Las Provincia (h/t ESPN FC's Adriana Garcia):

Jese Rodriguez is a great footballer. He wants to come to Las Palmas, but he is owned by PSG and earns a salary that is of his level -- and that is very high. Liverpool, Milan and Roma want Jese and are ready to pay what he earns. We cannot afford that salary. With respect to other clubs, we are at a disadvantage and hence we have to wait. But we don't want to create false expectations.

Liverpool have a history of being linked with Spanish attacker Jese. Those links stretch back to July this year, per the Independent's Mark Critchley and Marca (h/t Richard Forrester of the Sun).

The Spaniard still makes sense as a transfer target for the Reds, thanks to qualities likely to appeal to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Specifically, Jese has the pace, trickery and perceptive movement to thrive in the type of expansive and dynamic attacking game Klopp preaches.

Jese's also versatile enough to play on either flank or to operate through the middle. Such flexibility would be valued at Liverpool, where Klopp relies on a fluid front three.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images Jese would fit with the exciting brand of football manager Jurgen Klopp has brought to Anfield.

However, questions have to be raised about Jese's inability to make the grade in the French capital. He was thought to be a candidate for sale to help fund a move for German winger Julian Draxler, according to the Times (h/t Metro's Sean Kearns).

PSG have since agreed a four-year deal worth a reported minimum of €35 million to sign Wolfsburg star Draxler, per a statement from the Bundesliga club (h/t Evening Standard's Richard Parry). So it now seems more likely Jese could be moved on.

However, PSG want a loan, according to Jesus Izquierdo and Chris Winterburn of Marca. Their report suggested Las Palmas were favourites, but the club would have to take on Jese's steep wages, something Ramirez has indicated they can't do.

Now seems like an ideal time for Liverpool to revisit the idea of signing Jese.

Christian Pulisic Not Considering a Transfer

Jese's potential availability could be good news for Klopp considering another possible target has distanced himself from transfer talk. Borussia Dortmund forward Christian Pulisic has indicated he's not thinking about a move away.

Pulisic made his feelings known during a live chat on U.S. Soccer's Facebook page (h/t Alex Harris of the Daily Star): "But right now, I'm with Dortmund and very happy. I'm earning my spot and working hard for that team."

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images Jese has struggled to make an impact in Paris.

Liverpool have been named as one of three clubs, along with Bundesliga duo Red Bull Leipzig and Bayern Munich, who are interested in acquiring 18-year-old Pulisic, according to the Sun's Ken Lawrence.

Pulisic is a rising star at Dortmund and has all the technical qualities to make the grade in the Premier League. His intelligence, touch, control and flair would find a home at Anfield on Klopp's watch.

TF-Images/Getty Images Pulisic is happy at Dortmund.

Yet it's easy to believe Dortmund will do all they can to keep one of their brightest young stars in the fold. In fact, the club's director of football, Michael Zorc, has previously indicated Dortmund's intention to resist offers for Pulisic, per Lawrence: “But we would like to have him here and develop him here. We did not educate him to sell him.”

Liverpool could use some additional attacking options with Danny Ings injured and Sadio Mane set to compete at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2017. However, Jese seems like an easier get in January than a player with Pulisic's burgeoning reputation.