Way-Too-Early Look at 10 Major 2017 Sports Storylines

The Cubs ended an 108-year World Series drought. The Cavaliers halted decades of Cleveland sports misery by sealing their first championship in grand fashion.

What franchises can reverse their historic misfortune in 2017? Here are some teams with a plausible chance of ending the wait for their first title:

Atlanta Falcons

After winning their last three games by a combined 73 points, the Falcons can secure a first-round bye by beating the New Orleans Saints at home on New Year's Day.

Despite Vic Beasley's NFL-high 14.5 sacks, Julio Jones' humdrum 101 receiving yards per game and MVP front-runner Matt Ryan's 115.5 quarterback rating, they're rarely discussed among the league's elite contenders. Yet having scored an NFL-best 33.5 points per game, they can hang with anybody.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Yet to win a playoff series, the Blue Jackets will look to fast forward to a Stanley Cup run in what should be their third postseason trip.

Winners of 14 straight, they wield an NHL-best plus-48 goal differential and 28.0 power-play percentage. With goalie Sergei Bobrovsky enjoying a career year and eight players having already doled out double-digit assists, they enter 2017 as the hottest team in sports.

Houston Astros

Sports Illustrated looks smart now. Adding to their dynamite young nucleus of Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, George Springer and Alex Bregman, the Houston Astros fortified their lineup by acquiring Josh Reddick, Carlos Beltran and Brian McCann, the first two through free agency and McCann via a trade with the New York Yankees.

If Dallas Keuchel pitches closer to his 2015 Cy Young form, the Astros could become the American League's Cubs.

Houston Texans

What, not a Tom Savage believer?

Minnesota Wild

The NHL's two youngest franchises could meet in the Stanley Cup Finals right before welcoming the Golden Knights. Minnesota is also running wild into the New Year with an 12-game win streak, bringing them a point behind the Chicago Blackhawks for the Western Conference's top spot.

Formerly a journeyman fighting for a full-time gig, goalie Devan Dubnyk now spearheads the league's stingiest defense with a spectacular 94.4 save percentage and 1.67 goals allowed against average. The Wild have made each of the past four postseasons, but they have never looked this potent in the regular season.

Los Angeles Clippers

They can match any team when operating at their best, but bad breaks and inconsistency have prevented them from tapping into their full potential.

San Jose Sharks

After coming close in 2016, the San Jose Sharks will fight for another trip to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2016. On the strength of a tidy defense fourth in goals relinquished per game, they lead the Pacific Division.

This should mark their 16th playoff appearance in 18 years. They're going to eventually convert one of those visits into a Stanley Cup.

Texas Rangers

Despite recording a plus-eight run differential, the Texas Rangers went 95-67 in 2016. They can't expect to win 36 one-run games again, but they shouldn't need to.

A full season with Jonathan Lucroy, Carlos Gomez and a hopefully healthy Yu Darvish will lead them to compete with the Astros on merit more than good fortune. Yet they can use another bat and starting pitcher to keep pace with their rising rivals.

Toronto Raptors

The Cavaliers will probably win again, but the Raptors have registered a higher average point differential and the NBA's best offensive rating, according to Basketball-Reference.com. That means Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan have the Canadian club producing points at a more efficient rate than a team with Curry, Durant and Thompson.

A more competitive Eastern Conference Finals rematch at least seems like a reasonable request.

Washington Nationals

If healthy, the New York Mets will give the Washington Nationals a better fight for the National League East in 2017. Yet the Nats could also improve on their 95-win campaign.

The defending division champions will get a full season from breakout star Trea Turner, who hit .342/.370/.567 with 33 stolen bases in 73 exceptional rookie games. If Bryce Harper rediscovers his superstar gear, this could finally be the year they do postseason damage.