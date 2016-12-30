Bleacher Buzz

Way-Too-Early Look at 10 Major 2017 Sports Storylines

Way-Too-Early Look at 10 Major 2017 Sports Storylines
Jason Miller/Getty Images
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are on a collision course for their third-straight NBA Finals matchup.
From a sports standpoint, 2017 has a tough act to follow.

Even if other events soured people on 2016, the year certainly produced some magical sports moments. The Denver Broncos dragged Peyton Manning out on top. Leicester City improbably won the Premier League title, and Villanova edged out North Carolina in an NCAA tournament-final thriller.

Michael Phelps, Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky and Usain Bolt dominated against the world's premier competition during the 2016 Summer Olympics. The Chicago Cubs ended sports' longest championship drought after LeBron James conquered the Golden State Warriors, who earned the best regular-season record in NBA history.

The calendar year represents a merely arbitrary point of reference. One of the year's most anticipated moments has yet to occur, as Ronda Rousey returns to the ring Friday night to redeem her 2015 loss to Holly Holm. A few days later, and that would top this look ahead to 2017 storylines. It instead exists in a different subset of time as the NFL postseason, which starts eight days later.

Oh well, that still leaves 365 days of drama and entertainment before needing a new calendar. While nobody knows what lies ahead—that would ruin all the fun—let's  round up some potential storylines brewing before the New Year.

