Orange Bowl 2016: Michigan vs. FSU TV Schedule, Time and Odds

The 2016 Orange Bowl pitting the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines against the No. 11 Florida State Seminoles features two of the nation's biggest stars and potent offenses.

Michigan (10-2) is still trying to shake off the disappointment of missing out on the College Football Playoff. Florida State (9-3) simply wants to cap off a stellar season slightly marred by two losses coming via a total of five points.

Unlike household names such as Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey, Michigan linebacker Jabrill Peppers and Florida State running back Dalvin Cook will both suit up for the game despite the NFL awaiting with open arms.

The matchup is the perfect way to cap off Friday's five-game slate.

Orange Bowl 2016

Date: Friday, Dec. 30

Time (ET): 8 p.m.

Location: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Florida

Watch: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Over/Under: 52.5

Spread: Michigan (-7)

Team Injury Reports

Michigan NAME POS STATUS Wilton Speight QB Probable Friday Jack Wangler WR Out Indefinitely Jared Wangler LB Out Indefinitely Quinn Nordin K Questionable Friday Grant Newsome OL Out for Season Jeremy Clark CB Out for Season Kareem Walker RB Out for Season Drake Johnson RB Out for Season Shelton Johnson DE Out Indefinitely USA Today

Florida State NAME POS STATUS Ermon Lane WR Out Friday Wilson Bell OL Questionable Friday A.J. Westbrook DB Questionable Friday Jacob Pugh LB Questionable Friday Calvin Brewton DB Probable Friday Brock Ruble OL Questionable Friday Da'Vante Phillips WR Questionable Friday Josh Brown LB Questionable Friday Marcus Lewis DB Questionable Friday Jalen Wilkerson TE Questionable Friday Landon Dickerson OL Out for Season Jesus Wilson WR Out for Season Nate Andrews DB Out for Season Johnathan Vickers RB Out Indefinitely Ja'Vonn Harrison WR Out Indefinitely Derwin James DB Out Friday Sh'Mar Kilby-Lane LB Out for Season Darvin Taylor II DT Ques Friday Keith Bryant DT Out for Season Adam Torres DT Ques Friday George Campbell WR Out for Season USA Today

Injury reports courtesy of USA Today.

Making a Statement

CFP berth or not, the Wolverines want to hit the 11-win mark and truly cap off the program's resurgence and newfound staying power.

Not that proving the voters wrong isn't a motivating factor, either.

The Wolverines dropped a 14-13 decision to Iowa and a few weeks later took a double-overtime loss to Ohio State in The Game—enough for voters to go another way in the CFP.

Otherwise, Michigan didn't really have any other problems. Wilton Speight completed 62.5 percent of his passes with 17 touchdowns against six interceptions and three players at 68 or more carries tallied a 4.9 average or better. De'Veon Smith led the way with 810 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Defensively, Peppers wowed the globe while finishing fifth in Heisman Trophy voting, notching four sacks and 16 tackles for loss while showing he can play pretty much any position. As a whole, he and the Wolverines don't sound like a team lacking for motivation, as the team's official Twitter account captured:

Peppers will need to be all over the field chasing Cook Friday if his defense is to keep the Seminoles in check. The Florida State offense hit 45 or more points five times this year, and though Michigan did likewise six times, this devolving into a shootout doesn't assure a win.

If Michigan is to send a message, a complete game on both sides of the football is part of the deal.

Hunting for a Memorable Debut

Florida State's best bet is having Cook put the team on his back.

Which isn't out of the ordinary, by the way. The junior rushed for 108 or more yards in eight games this year with multiple rushing touchdowns in five outings, two of those coming in at four-touchdown showcases. He finished with 1,620 yards and 18 scores while averaging six yards per carry.

Rest assured Michigan defenders understand what awaits them.

"You never really know where he's going to take the ball," senior defensive tackle Matthew Godin said, according to Stats LLC (via ESPN.com). "He likes to bounce it outside a lot. A lot of backs don't have the speed to bounce it outside and take off. That's where I think he's a little different."

Florida State needs Cook to put on a show because the defense hasn't been reliable at all. The unit boasts Tarvarus McFadden, owner of eight interceptions and the Jack Tatum Award, but coughed up 63, 37 and 37 points over the team's three losses.

The Seminoles closed the season on a four-game tear, never permitting more than 20 points while scoring 45 twice. Cook and the defense will need the momentum to translate to the field Friday if the Seminoles are to hit double-digit wins and perhaps give the star running back a proper sendoff.

Prediction

Tony Ding/Associated Press

A Michigan team that feels disrespected is incredibly dangerous.

Cook is an incredible player, but his defense hasn't been reliable, and quarterback Deondre Francois only threw 18 scores on 373 attempts.

If there is a kryptonite for Cook, it is Peppers and a Michigan defense only surrendering 12.5 points and 116.8 rushing yards per game. This unit will have the Wolverines offense on the field more often than not, which will lead to pace control and an eventual win.

Look for these two sides to feel each other out in the first half before Michigan creates some distance in the final frame.

Prediction: Michigan 30, Florida State 27



