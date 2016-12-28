Virginia vs. Louisville: Live Score, Highlights and Reaction

The ACC kicks off conference play Wednesday night at the KFC Yum! Center as No. 6 Louisville seeks to defend its home court against No. 12 Virginia in the conference opener for both teams.

The Cardinals (11-1) are fresh off a huge 73-70 rivalry victory over No. 8 Kentucky one week ago.

Rick Pitino's club is deep and gets solid contributions from almost everyone on the roster. Quentin Snider paces the pack at just a tick under 12 points per contest, but Donovan Mitchell and Deng Adel also average double digits per night.

The Cavaliers (10-1) are once again a stingy bunch. They lead the nation in scoring defense, giving up 47.2 points per game.

Like the Cardinals, they get contributions from a lot of different players, led by senior guard London Perrantes at 10 points and four assists per game.

Bleacher Report's live coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

You can watch live on ESPN2.