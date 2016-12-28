PDC World Darts Championship 2017: Wednesday Results, Scores and Latest Schedule

James Wade booked his ticket for the third round of the PDC World Darts Championship on Wednesday, beating Steve Beaton 4-1.

The Machine was excellent on the doubles, showing signs he's starting to round into form at just the right time. Kim Huybrechts and Jelle Klaasen also emerged victorious from the afternoon session.

Adrian Lewis and Raymond van Barneveld will go head-to-head during the evening session, while defending champion Gary Anderson will also be in action. Here's a look at Wednesday's results and the upcoming schedule.

Wednesday Schedule, Results Afternoon Session Kim Huybrechts 4-0 Max Hopp James Wade 4-1 Steve Beaton Jelle Klaasen 4-0 Brendan Dolan Evening Session Peter Wright vs. Jamie Lewis Gary Anderson vs. Benito van de Pas Adrian Lewis vs. Raymond van Barneveld PDC.tv

Recap

Wade cruised into the third round of the PDC Darts World Championship on Wednesday, dropping just a single set in an easy win over Beaton. Here's a look at the full stats for the match, courtesy of the PDC's official Twitter account:

STATS | @3dartanalyst has the numbers from James Wade v Steve Beaton.#WHDarts pic.twitter.com/jN2xyBmywk — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 28, 2016

The Machine was perfect on the doubles in the first set, dropping just one leg on his way to an early advantage. A finish of 71 saw him break for the first time, and with an average of over 111, he appeared to be in spectacular form.

Beaton fought back early in the second set with several high throws, but Wade continued his stellar form on the doubles, landing double 10, tops and double top to take out 71 and the set.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

He needed a decider to win the third set but once again triumphed, and while Beaton finally got on the board in the fourth, finishing on double eight, the match was never in doubt. Finishes of 18 and 20 gave Wade the fifth set and the win.

Per Live Darts, the Machine still wasn't happy with his form, but he was glad he booked his spot in the next round:

Wade: "I'm just pleased to win - I was so nervous to play Steve. I'm not playing quite well enough but I'm there or there abouts." #WHDarts — Live Darts (@livedarts) December 28, 2016

In the first match of the day, Huybrechts didn't drop a single set in his win over Max Hopp, losing just five legs in the quick outing. An impressive 171 checkout and a finish on double 11 put the Belgian in the driver's seat, and he never looked back.

Hopp is regarded as one of the top talents in the sport, and the 20-year-old showed glimpses of his raw potential, but Huybrechts was by far the better man on the doubles. A finish on double eight in the second and double five in the third set up an exciting final set, where Hopp forced a decider and his opponent came through with a 12-darter.

Per PDC Darts, Huybrechts will face Phil Taylor in the next round, and fans and pundits were excited about the next installment in their rivalry:

"If I feel like I'm going to shout, then I'm going to shout" - @KimHuybrechts in impressive form today and looks very focused pic.twitter.com/AzeomEg4C7 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 28, 2016

In the final match of the afternoon, Klaasen finished with an incredible 57 percent on his doubles to whitewash Brendan Dolan. The Dutchman suffered an early break but produced several highlight-reel legs to run out to the lead, and once he had bagged the opening set, he switched gears.

A quick 3-1 set doubled his lead, and despite a superb 135 finish from Dolan in the third and a 142 finish in the fourth, Klaasen twice kept his cool in deciders.