WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Titles Most Likely to Change Hands at Major Event

With new champions crowned on the final episode of WWE SmackDown this year, it opens the possibility for plenty more change in the next few months—which will likely begin at next month's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Some of the company's biggest titles will be defended at one of the most important shows of the year, and as WrestleMania season approaches, some changes are not impossible to imagine taking place.

Will John Cena cap a return to WWE by taking the WWE Championship away from AJ Styles? Can Kevin Owens hang onto the WWE Universal Championship when he takes on Roman Reigns?

And what about the company's midcard titles? Are they set for new owners just weeks out from WrestleMania 33?

Here's a look at the titles most likely to change hands on Jan. 29 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.