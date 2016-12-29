WWE NXT: Updated Prospect Rankings and Analysis, Predictions for Week of Dec. 29

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Johnny Gargano is among those WWE NXT stars who are charging into 2017 with momentum.

On the final NXT of the year, the developmental brand traveled to Osaka, Japan, for a two-hour special. And a number of wrestlers closed out 2016 in impressive fashion.

Gargano bolstered his already strong resume in a tag team title bout. Peyton Royce showed off her growing mastery of the heel role. Andrade "Cien" Almas looked right at home in a seesaw brawl.

2016 saw a flood of NXT talent leave for the main roster. But grapplers like Gargano are poised to fill in all the gaps left behind.

Where do Johnny Wrestling, Royce and Almas fit into the NXT hierarchy? Which of the brand's Superstars are most ready to make an impact on Raw or SmackDown? Read on for a look at where they all stack up.

The prospects' ring work, mic skills, charisma, look, gimmick and presence determined the rankings.

Male Wrestlers

NXT Male Prospect Rankings (Top 20) Rank Wrestler Height/Weight Notes 1. Shinsuke Nakamura 6'2", 229 lbs Elite presence, highly charismatic, fun ring work, growing number of excellent matches. 2. Samoa Joe 6'2", 279 lbs Compelling heel, versatile in the ring, NXT's best talker, intimidating. 3. Scott Dawson 5'10", 224 lbs Clutch in-ring performer, excellent tag team psychology, strong brawler, improving mic work. 4. Johnny Gargano 5'10", 190 lbs Excellent babyface, smooth offense, speedy, long list of good matches at NXT. 5. Bobby Roode 6'0", 235 lbs Experience shows, good promos, having fun with gimmick, dependable overall. 6. Hideo Itami 5'9", 182 lbs Has to regain momentum after latest injury, skilled striker, excellent in the ring, highly athletic. 7. Eric Young 6'0", 224 lbs Thriving as Sanity leader, skilled storyteller, strong presence. 8. Tye Dillinger 6'3", 223 lbs Growing collection of standout matches, great crowd connection, fun energy, solid promos. 9. Austin Aries 5'9", 202 lbs Recent 205 Live announcing work showcasdc verbal skills, excellent in-ring technician, smooth offense. 10. Tommaso Ciampa 5'11", 210 lbs Fierce bruiser, good facial expressions, strong striker. 11. Andrade Almas 5'9", 222 lbs Finding groove at NXT, strong striker, athletic, growing into heel role. 12. Roderick Strong 5'10", 211 lbs Crisp ring work, varied in-ring arsenal, struggling to stand out. 13. No Way Jose 6'3", 245 lbs Great potential, natural athlete, explosive offense, keeps progressing. 14. Dash Wilder 5'10", 222 lbs Good brawler, excelling as tag team specialist, improved as a talker. 15. Alexander Wolfe 6'2", 231 lbs Good bruiser, solid striking, making good use of Sanity gimmick. 16. Oney Lorcan 6'1", 190 lbs Skilled brawler, good intensity, solid on the mat. 17. Shane Thorne 6'1", 200 lbs Smooth offense, athletic, strong showmanship, hasn't mastered babyface role. 18. Rezar 6'4", 308 lbs Raw, excellent intensity, learning monster-heel role. 19. Elias Samson 6'0", 217 lbs Getting Eva Marie-like heat, growing viciousness, adequate in the ring. 20. Tucker Knight 6'2", 282 lbs Impressive power, good acceleration, plenty of intensity. WWE.com, Cagematch.net

Prospects just outside the top 20: Buddy Murphy, Nick Miller, Akam

Almas Has Found His Footing

Japanese wrestling fans are traditionally golf-crowd quiet, but they got behind Almas during his slugfest with Oney Lorcan. His speedy, agile offense caught their attention.

After an early stretch of underwhelming performances, Almas has looked increasingly comfortable at NXT. The luchador flourished opposite Lorcan in a smashmouth bout.

Whether the foes were tussling on the mat or trading strikes, Almas entertained. He showed off his recent uptick in aggression. He used a good blend of flashy and power moves.

This is the Almas we have been waiting for since his arrival from Mexico.

He continues to inch closer to his ideal persona. His in-ring performances have been strong of late. It's looking more and more like 2017 will be a big year for Almas.

A Reminder of How Good Gargano Is

While some NXT talent is still in search of their first standout match, Gargano has a lengthy list of them to his name.

On Wednesday night, he added one more. He and Tommaso Ciampa defended the NXT Tag Team Championship against Akira Tozawa and Tajiri in the night's best contest.

Drama, high-energy action and smooth offense have been staples of Johnny Wrestling's performances. Against Tajiri and Tozawa, that was true once more. He engaged from the opening bell, including during an indy-inspired, back-and-forth sequence with Tozawa.

Gargano did well to stand out with so much talent in the ring in this Osaka showdown.

If WWE can get over his size and he can grow as a talker, he will be a force on the main roster. Until then, Gargano and Ciampa will be cornerstones for NXT—rocks the brand can depend on.

Female Wrestlers

NXT Female Prospect Rankings (Top 10) Rank Wrestler Height Notes 1. Asuka 5'3" Great showmanship, skilled submission wrestler, top-tier in-ring work, presence aplenty. 2. Ember Moon 5'2" The total package in the ring, agile, powerful, harnessing gimmick well. 3. Nikki Cross 5'1" Sanity gimmick proving to be perfect fit, frenzied energy, intimidating, strong in the ring. 4. Peyton Royce 5'7" Harnessing heel role well, good aggression, solid ring work. 5. Billie Kay 5'8" Inconsistent in the ring, slowly improving heel act. 6. Mandy Rose 5'4" Progressing in the ring, strong presence, has star quality. 7. Aliyah 5'2" Tons of potential, hesitant in the ring, needs seasoning. 8. Daria Berenato 5'7" Inconsistent ring work, learning to harness gimmick, good intensity. 9. Liv Morgan 5'3" Great energy, fun presence, remains raw in the ring. 10. Danielle Kamela Not listed Unproven, raw, solid selling. WWE.com, CageMatch.net

Royce Rising

There is still a major gap between the elite rung of the women's division and the one below it, but Royce is making upward progress.

She and Billie Kay took on Liv Morgan and Aliyah in a showcase of NXT's promising-but-not-yet-there female stars. Aliyah remains hesitant and raw. Morgan is still in the learning process.

Royce proved to be the star of this clash.

She was a convincing villain as she beat on her foes with a grin on her face. Her clubbing forearms and submission holds had a noticeable oomph to them. She was cocky and crisp and the most compelling performer of the bunch.

Her bully role has brought out the best in her.

It's hard to evaluate her fully against such green wrestlers, though. Collisions with Ember Moon and Asuka would give us a better look at her ceiling.

Predictions

Aliyah will eventually pull ahead of her peers. Her energy and charisma will catapult her to a higher spot in the women's division hierarchy by the end of 2017.

Royce and Kay are better in-ring performers at the moment, but Aliyah will charge past them. She has more "it" factor at her disposal.

2017 will be a big one for Tye Dillinger as well.

The Perfect 10 closed out this year with his best career performances. His connection with the crowd is stronger than ever. And he has harnessed his showboat gimmick.

The NXT Championship scene and/or a trip to the main roster is on the horizon for Dillinger in the coming months.