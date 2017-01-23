Alexander Isak to Borussia Dortmund: Latest Transfer Details, Comments, Reaction

ANDERS WIKLUND/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund announced the signing of Swedish striker Alexander Isak from AIK on Monday, with the 17-year-old opting for a move to the Westfalenstadion over a switch to Real Madrid.



The German club's Twitter feed relayed the news of Isak's move:

According to the Bundesliga's official website, Isak has signed a "long-term contract," while BVB sporting director Michael Zorc hailed the new signing's potential: "Alexander Isak is a high-calibre talent who was wanted by numerous top European clubs. We are very glad that he has decided to sign for Borussia Dortmund. BVB is just as convinced as the player that this transfer is a great one."

Per the Guardian's Marcus Christenson, as recently as last week he looked destined for the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe believes he has made the right choice in opting for Dortmund:

Per WhoScored.com's Ben McAleer, he joins a brilliant attacking unit at the German club:

Isak had been linked with a number of other top European clubs for some time following a breakout season in the Allsvenskan in 2016, per Swedish newspaper Expressen (via the Liverpool Echo's Joe Rimmer).

AIK finished second to Malmo in the standings, with Isak netting 10 goals in 1607 minutes of action, per WhoScored.com—better than a goal every other game.

According to Rimmer, the Sweden under-21 international has been likened to compatriot Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

He is powerful, comfortable on the ball, strong in the air and excellent at linking up with other attackers. As noted by Who

Should he make good on his immense potential and become anything like as good a player as Ibrahimovic, then Dortmund will have a fantastic asset on their hands.

In Thomas Tuchel, Isak will have an excellent mentor to help him continue his progression.

Expectations will need to be managed, as Isak is still very young, but BVB have done well to snap up a young player who was on the radar of many other top clubs.