    Alexander Isak to Borussia Dortmund: Latest Transfer Details, Comments, Reaction

    Picture taken on November 6, 2016 shows Swedish football player Alexander Isak of AIK during a Swedish soccer league match between AIK and Kalmar FF at Friends Arena in Stockholm. Swedish football prodigy Alexander Isak -- dubbed the next Zlatan Ibrahimovic -- is on the verge of signing with German first division Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, snubbing an offer from Real Madrid, Swedish daily Aftonbladet reported on January 21, 2017. / AFP / TT News Agency / Anders WIKLUND / Sweden OUT (Photo credit should read ANDERS WIKLUND/AFP/Getty Images)
    ANDERS WIKLUND/Getty Images
    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2017

    Borussia Dortmund announced the signing of Swedish striker Alexander Isak from AIK on Monday, with the 17-year-old opting for a move to the Westfalenstadion over a switch to Real Madrid.

    The German club's Twitter feed relayed the news of Isak's move:

    According to the Bundesliga's official website, Isak has signed a "long-term contract," while BVB sporting director Michael Zorc hailed the new signing's potential: "Alexander Isak is a high-calibre talent who was wanted by numerous top European clubs. We are very glad that he has decided to sign for Borussia Dortmund. BVB is just as convinced as the player that this transfer is a great one."

    Per the Guardian's Marcus Christenson, as recently as last week he looked destined for the Santiago Bernabeu.

    However, Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe believes he has made the right choice in opting for Dortmund:

    Per WhoScored.com's Ben McAleer, he joins a brilliant attacking unit at the German club:

    Isak had been linked with a number of other top European clubs for some time following a breakout season in the Allsvenskan in 2016, per Swedish newspaper Expressen (via the Liverpool Echo's Joe Rimmer).

    AIK finished second to Malmo in the standings, with Isak netting 10 goals in 1607 minutes of action, per WhoScored.com—better than a goal every other game.

    According to Rimmer, the Sweden under-21 international has been likened to compatriot Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

    He is powerful, comfortable on the ball, strong in the air and excellent at linking up with other attackers. As noted by Who

    Should he make good on his immense potential and become anything like as good a player as Ibrahimovic, then Dortmund will have a fantastic asset on their hands.

    In Thomas Tuchel, Isak will have an excellent mentor to help him continue his progression.

    Expectations will need to be managed, as Isak is still very young, but BVB have done well to snap up a young player who was on the radar of many other top clubs.  

