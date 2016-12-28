Best Ways to Maximize John Cena's Return to WWE SmackDown in 2017

John Cena's presence can widen WWE SmackDown's lead over Raw should the blue brand fully tap into his star power.

Seconds into his first appearance on SmackDown in months, it was clear Cena is still king. The 15-time world champion revved up and deftly worked the Chicago crowd on Tuesday night.

A palpable electricity crackled through the Allstate Arena.

The opponents he faces and the direction his story goes in will determine how big Cena's latest tenure can be. A smart blend of building on the past and building toward the future is the best route for the powerhouse heading into 2017.

Cena's first order of business upon his return was to call out the WWE champion. He challenged the winner of AJ Styles vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin to a title bout at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Jan. 29.

Styles outlasted his enemies in Tuesday's Triple Threat match. That set up another showdown between The Phenomenal One and the longtime golden boy of the WWE.

What else should WWE line up for Cena? What other bouts should be on his calendar? When deciding that, the company should look to make stars by way of Cena's name power.

Be the Benchmark

Cena told Chicago fans on 2016's final SmackDown that he wasn't happy with all this recent New Era talk.

In fact, the megastar tried to relabel the current period in WWE history. He claimed this was the "my time is now" era:

There is a great dynamic to play with there. Cena not wanting to see others unseat him as WWE's top star could be the start of a compelling angle.

WWE should present Cena as the measuring stick for SmackDown's rising stars. Much like his United States Open Challenge in 2015, Cena can call out wrestlers from the locker room each week. Over the course of the year, Apollo Crews, Baron Corbin and both members of American Alpha can face the former world champ.

Each of those newcomers would benefit from going toe-to-toe with Cena. They'd likely have one of their best career matches as well.

In addition, WWE has a chance to give someone a momentous win. Corbin's current journey to top-tier status would benefit from taking down Cena in an upset one Tuesday night.

Spotlight His Pursuit of History

Ahead of No Mercy in October, WWE pointed the spotlight at Cena closing in on Ric Flair's record of 16 world title reigns.

Cena talked of how he wanted to put his name in the same conversation with greats like Flair. His desire to make an emphatic statement via that record was clear.

SmackDown should return to this story and amplify it.

Cena is a three-count at the Royal Rumble away from tying Flair's mark. WWE has to play up the potential of that moment as much as possible, much as it did with The New Day as the trio marched past Demolition in the record books.

That would add a compelling element to the Styles vs. Cena feud. It would give the powerhouse clear motivation.

And it would create an opening for Cena's persona to shift. He should obsess over world title reign No. 16, letting it cause him to lose focus and start to move away from the Cena we have come to know over the years.

Let His Character Evolve

On Tuesday, Cena showed flashes of his old self—the aggressive, flippant gladiator he was early in his career. There were no corny jokes or potty humor. He didn't grin and goof around as much.

WWE seemed to be planting the seeds for a change in Cena.

Credit: WWE.com Is a character change in the works for John Cena?

Many will predict his long-awaited heel turn is on the horizon, but the company doesn't need to be that drastic. Allowing Cena to grow into more of an anti-hero, irritated by the rise of the New Era is the right move.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful pointed out the potential of a different kind of Cena:

Entitled John Cena could be a lot of fun as a character — Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) December 28, 2016

The same old saluting, straight-laced version of his character has to be pushed aside.

SmackDown has built its brand on quality storytelling this past year. It should continue and have Cena evolve much the way Randy Orton did when he joined The Wyatt Family or Styles did after his wins over Cena added to his cockiness.

And WWE can venture down any road with Cena and be confident he will nail it.

Feud with The Deadman

Cena vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 is the no-brainer move for 2017.

It's one of the true dream matches left for WWE to explore. And with Undertaker's career surely coming to a close soon, he doesn't have many bouts at the annual megashow left in him.

WhatCulture Wrestling pointed out some key reasons WWE should go this route:

WWE knows this is the bout the audience wants. On Tuesday night, fans chanted Undertaker's name during Cena's promo.

Cena wants it, too. About the possibility of facing The Deadman, he told Tim Fiorvanti of ESPN.com: "If you're asking if I'd want to be in a high-profile match with one of the most legendary superstars in the industry, my answer is yes."

Should SmackDown feature Cena and Undertaker in staredowns and faceoffs leading up to WrestleMania, the show would be buzzing like mad. Pairing those two established names with the blue brand's current workhorses from The Miz to Dean Ambrose would make for an intriguing dynamic, too.

Raw will have Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar. It makes sense to counter that with Cena vs. Undertaker during WrestleMania season.

Before Cena goes on hiatus again and adds to his Hollywood resume, battles with up-and-comers, Flair's legacy and Undertaker have to be on WWE's to-do list for him.