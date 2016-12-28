Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Julian Brandt, Federico Fazio

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly one of a clutch of Premier League sides keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen star Julian Brandt.

According to Simon Jones of the MailOnline, Spurs had scouts at Leverkusen’s clash with Cologne last week to assess the 20-year-old. However, Arsenal, Manchester United and Everton are also said to have had talent spotters in attendance with the young midfielder in mind.

Brandt has established himself as a key member of the Leverkusen team this season, lighting up the Bundesliga with his intricate playing style. Here is a look at why he's considered one of the most exciting prospects in German football at the moment:

Having been around the first team for the last couple of seasons, despite his tenders years, Brandt is a familiar name. However, during this campaign there’s been a clear shift in the youngster’s status at the club.

Typically deployed on the left flank, there’s a lot more creative responsibility on Brandt’s shoulders and it’s a challenge he’s relished. His darts infield and ability to pick a pass in tight pockets have given Leverkusen another attacking option; a return of two goals and six assists in the Bundesliga this season points to a maturing decision-making process too.

As noted by football writer Clark Whitney, while the natural ability has always been obvious with Brandt, this season he’s found greater consistency in the Leverkusen side:

Brandt with his debut CL goal, many more to come. Always a promising talent, but big change is, he's become remarkably consistent in 2016 — Clark Whitney (@Mr_Bundesliga) December 7, 2016

Looking at the Spurs squad, Brandt would undoubtedly fit in. Manager Mauricio Pochettino has packed White Hart Lane with determined, skilful and industrious young players who can contribute in various different roles; the Germany international ticks all those boxes.

Even with so many quality clubs said to be keen on landing the youngster, it’d be a huge surprise if Leverkusen were willing to let him go for anything other than a massive fee. For Brandt, having finally cemented his status in the starting XI at the BayArena, staying put and continuing to develop is the sensible option.

Federico Fazio Set for Roma Switch

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

According to La Repubblica (h/t Sport Witness), Roma will complete the permanent signing of their on-loan Tottenham defender Federico Fazio after a clause was triggered in the player’s agreement.

It’s suggested the Serie A side are obliged to purchase the defender as he’s played a set number of games, and the fee will be €3.2 million (£2.73 million). Fazio has spent the last two seasons away from Spurs having failed to impress at White Hart Lane.

Last term the Argentina international continued to toil after a temporary move back to former club Sevilla, although since making the switch to Roma he’s found his best form once again. Per Opta Paolo, Fazio has been a dominant presence at the back for the Giallorossi this season:

64 - Federico Fazio is the player with the most headed clearances in Serie A this season, 64. Column. — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 23, 2016

However, despite his renaissance in Rome, Raj Bains of uMAXit wouldn’t be too keen to see the 29-year-old given another chance at White Hart Lane:

#THFC need to stop the contract extensions before they accidentally get to Fazio. — Raj Bains (@BainsXIII) December 23, 2016

Spurs aren’t in desperate need of defensive cover as things stand. Toby Alderweireld and Jan Verthonghen are arguably the finest centre-back partnership in the Premier League, while Eric Dier and Kevin Wimmer have proved themselves as strong deputies in the position.

As such, there won’t be too may Spurs supporters disappointed to see the back of Fazio for good, as he rarely impressed in north London. By contrast, those who follow Roma, who have watched the Argentinian shore up the back line and help launch another pursuit of UEFA Champions League football, will feel they’ve secured a bargain acquisition.