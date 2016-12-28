Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Martin Odegaard and Jesus Vallejo

Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard is reportedly set to join Eredivisie outfit Heerenveen on loan for the rest of the campaign.

According to Santiago Siguero of Marca (translated by Padraig Whelan), the Norway international “was in the Netherlands the day after Christmas to finalise the small details of the move” and the loan switch “is set to be made official very soon.”

Siguero added that with Odegaard struggling to get near the starting XI at the Santiago Bernabeu, some time out on loan would be beneficial to his development as a player.

The 18-year-old has been plying his trade for Castilla in the main since signing for the European champions from Stromsgodset in 2015. Here is a look at some of his best moments for the team:

While the youngster recently made his first start for Los Blancos in senior football, it’d been a long time coming:

A loan move definitely seems to make the most sense for both Madrid and the player himself. Although Odegaard is still in the early stages of his career, at this point plenty would have expected him to have been pushing for a spot in the first-team squad at least, such was the furore over his talent upon signing.

For any young player a temporary move can be a key part of their progression. Odegaard will not only learn plenty from playing regularly in a different division, but he could be enriched for the experience of being pushed out of his Castilla comfort zone too.

Additionally, there’ll be pressure on him to perform well with Heerenveen, such is his potential. The Dutch side have ambitions of their own to fulfil, as they currently sit in fourth place in the Dutch top flight and are hopeful of a push for a European spot in 2017.

Jesus Vallejo to Replace Pepe

According to Marca, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane believes Jesus Vallejo is ready to fill the potential void left by Pepe should the Portuguese leave Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Per the report “the decision has already been made; if Pepe leaves, Vallejo arrives.” It’s suggested Los Blancos want a player who can provide back-up rather than genuine competition to Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos during the 2017-18 season.

The youngster has excelled on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt this term, and the Bundesliga side had recently asked Real about extending the terms of his loan deal, according to Alvaro de la Rosa of AS. But with Pepe's contract set to expire at the end of the term, the 19-year-old is poised to become part of the first-team setup at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite his tender years, it’s already clear the former Real Zaragoza man is capable of going a long way in the game:

Vallejo is sharp across the ground, reads the game well and while the teenager is still growing into his frame, he uses his body well to win back possession. Per OptaJose, he’s also comfortable on the ball:

Many tied to the Bernabeu club have earmarked Varane as Pepe’s heir, although when handed chances as of late the Frenchman has been far from convincing.

That could potentially open the door for Vallejo. Of course, representing Madrid comes with a unique pressure and a remarkable amount of scrutiny. But with the career of one Los Blancos legend looking likely to come to an end, Zidane may feel next season is the perfect time to set another one in motion.