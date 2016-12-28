Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Nelson Semedo Before January

Manchester United are reportedly planning a £35 million move for Benfica right-back Nelson Semedo as a long-term replacement for Antonio Valencia.

According to the Mirror, talks have already begun over a move to Old Trafford for the Portugal international, although a deal is unlikely to be agreed until the summer as Benfica would prefer Semedo, 23, not to leave in January.



The Mirror's report added that United manager Jose Mourinho "sees Semedo as Valencia's long-term successor," but the 31-year-old Ecuadorian remains on the verge of signing a new deal with the Red Devils.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Valencia's current contract expires at the end of the season, but he is seemingly set to be rewarded for his excellent displays in the right-back role in 2016-17—he has started 15 of United's 18 Premier League games this term.

He moved to United as a right winger from Wigan Athletic in 2009 but has made a very successful switch to right-back in recent seasons.

However, Mourinho does not have a great deal of cover for him at the moment, with the inconsistent Matteo Darmian the best option.

Given that he is now in his 30s, Valencia is unlikely to have many seasons left playing to his very best form, and Semedo could be a superb successor.

As can be seen below, he boasts many of the attributes that make Valencia so effective, namely terrific pace and excellent delivery:

While he is superb going forward, as is a necessity for most modern full-backs, he is also excellent defensively, a trait sure to have attracted Mourinho's attention.

Per WhoScored.com, Semedo has provided three assists and netted one goal while starting each of Benfica's 15 league games so far this season, while he has also been a key part of a defence that has conceded just eight times in the Portuguese top flight.

If United are indeed prepared to spend £35 million to sign Semedo, they must be confident he can be effective in the Premier League.

If they can snap him up in 2017 while Valencia is still in top form, United will be able to ease Semedo into the side, and he could then become a major asset for the Manchester outfit.

