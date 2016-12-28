Liverpool Transfer News: Fresh Rumours on Gabriel Barbosa, Latest Reds Talk

Inter Milan are said to have scheduled talks with the agent of their forward, Gabriel Barbosa, over his position at the club, with Liverpool reported to be interested in the Brazilian.

According to Calciomercato.com, representatives for the man known as Gabigol and key Nerazzurri figures will discuss the player's future on January 12. The piece suggested that while there has been talk of the striker potentially departing on loan, Barbosa would prefer a permanent deal if he is to be on the move midseason.

"The interest of Liverpool comes as no surprise as Jurgen Klopp is keen to add some more depth and quality to his attacking department," the report continued, while also suggesting Daniel Sturridge could be on his way out of Anfield.

There was great excitement when Inter landed Barbosa, as he'd previously showcased signs of wonderful potential during his time at Santos, as we can see here:

However, the Brazil international has yet to start a game in Serie A since making his summer switch and has featured for just 21 minutes in league matches all season.

As a result, speculation about his future is only natural. After all, the 20-year-old will be desperate to be on the field more frequently and continue the encouraging progression that was under way with Santos; he's also impressed in his four caps for his country, netting twice.

It would be a fascinating option for the Reds, although they aren't in dire need of a goalscorer as things stand, per Bleacher Report UK:

100 Premier League goals in just 48 games for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZnYIVIcp5u — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) December 27, 2016

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp's side have played their best football this season without an orthodox No. 9, with Roberto Firmino the advanced man earlier on in the campaign. In recent weeks, Divock Origi and Sturridge have both shown they can have an impact up top, too.

So, a move to Anfield wouldn't necessarily hand Barbosa the playing time he craves, and that must be his priority if he's to depart Inter in January.

Joe Hart Pursuit Encouraged

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes the club should look to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, who is on loan with Torino, to enhance their title credentials.

Speaking to Sky Sports (h/t Amitai Winehouse of MailOnline) during the Reds' 4-1 win over Stoke City on Tuesday, Carragher was critical of the performance of Simon Mignolet between the sticks and believes that if the team is serious about winning titles, an upgrade is needed in goal:

Whenever a Liverpool goalkeeper is asked to make saves he should make, they're going in. Yeah, you can say it's poor defensively but at times you want your goalkeeper to bail you out. That's what he's there for. If somebody said to me 'the window's open, you can go and get Joe Hart', I would do it. If I was Jurgen Klopp I would do it. It is a great chance Liverpool have got at the moment [to win the league].

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

The legendary Reds player believed Mignolet should have done better with Stoke's goal, which was headed home by Jon Walters at the near post. However, former Sunderland stopper David Preece feels criticism of the Belgium international is a little harsh:

Mig's initial position is great because where the ball comes from, you'd expect a ball stood up + he gives himself a chance at the far post pic.twitter.com/XooMoTYm0D — David Preece (@davidpreece12) December 27, 2016

But it's a helluva cross pulled back to Walters and a great header. Mig's momentum to the bear should give him a good chance of saving it — David Preece (@davidpreece12) December 27, 2016

Nevertheless, plenty would welcome an upgrade in the role. While it's debatable whether Mignolet could have done more against the Potters, in the past he's proved himself to be an error-prone goalkeeper; earlier in the campaign, his main competition, Loris Karius, also did little to convince.

Hart has been performing well in Serie A this season, helping Torino challenge for a European spot. However, as noted by Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws, the England international has played games for both City and the Granata already this term, meaning he wouldn't be able to move to Liverpool in January.