Arsenal Transfer News: Fresh Rumours on Olivier Giroud and Franck Kessie

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has hinted that he is close to signing a new contract with the Gunners despite being limited to just one Premier League start in 2016-17.

The Frenchman has been largely confined to substitute appearances this season as Alexis Sanchez has excelled in the No. 9 role.

However, Giroud netted the winner in his first league start of the campaign against West Bromwich Albion on Boxing Day and suggested he is still eager to remain at the Emirates Stadium, per Ed Aarons in the Guardian: "People have been saying I have signed a new contract. It is not true but may be soon."

The France international's current contract expires at the end of next season, and previous reports claimed the 30-year-old wanted assurances of more playing time before penning new terms, per Paul Brown in Daily Star.

Per Aarons, he has suggested he is still unhappy with his lack of proper game time:

I was speaking with the boss, we had a couple of discussions together and he explained to me why I hadn’t played too much until here. But football is an everlasting new beginning, as I used to say, and you always have to keep focused and wait for your time. [...] We have to see, I need more time of games but we will see in the future. The best thing is to keep within distance of [Premier League leaders] Chelsea.

Giroud proved he is still a valuable player for the Gunners on Monday. Arsenal looked to be heading for a frustrating 0-0 draw against West Brom, a result that would have further dented their chances of mounting a proper title challenge.

However, in the 86th minute, the striker found a headed winner. Given his lack of action so far this season, his goal return has been fairly remarkable—he has netted four times in 260 minutes of Premier League play, per WhoScored.com.

Sanchez has been hugely effective playing as the lone striker, but Giroud remains a serious goal threat, per Opta:

6 - Olivier Giroud has scored six goals in his last four starts for Arsenal in all competitions. Chosen. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2016

He is an important player to have in the squad, and the Gunners would do well to tie him to new terms. But manager Arsene Wenger seemingly must assure him he will spend more time on the pitch in future.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are looking increasingly unlikely to sign Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie as he is reportedly nearing a move to Chelsea.

According to France Football (via the Daily Express' Dan Gibbs), the Blues are ahead of the game in the race to sign the 20-year-old, having already tabled a €25 million (£21.3 million) bid for him, and he is reportedly eager for a move to the Premier League.

Per the Telegraph, Arsenal recently scouted Kessie, who has enjoyed a breakout season so far in Serie A, netting six goals and providing one assist while impressing with his box-to-box style.

The Ivory Coast international has caught the eye of many top clubs and been dubbed in some places as the next Yaya Toure, per Italian football expert Adam Digby on Unibet.

However, Arsenal are seemingly on the back foot now in the battle to snap him up and look likely to lose out to Chelsea.