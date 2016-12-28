Orange Bowl 2016: Michigan vs. FSU Latest Odds, Live-Stream Schedule

There may not be a better matchup or stronger collection of talent taking the field this bowl season than when Michigan battles Florida State in the 2016 Orange Bowl.

The Seminoles and Wolverines make up two of the premier programs in America, and each will look to build on differing results from last postseason. Florida State sputtered to a 38-24 loss to Houston in the 2015 Peach Bowl, while Michigan throttled Florida 41-7 in last year's Citrus Bowl.

Take a look at the schedule and live-stream information for this colossal showdown, as well as the latest odds, courtesy of OddsShark.com.

Michigan currently stands as a touchdown favorite, but that margin seems high considering how close these two teams appear from a statistical standpoint.

The Wolverines thrive on their suffocating defense, as defensive lineman Taco Charlton, corner Jourdan Lewis and do-it-all star Jabrill Peppers lead a unit that ranks second in the country in scoring and total defense. The team allows opponents only 12.5 points and 252.7 yards per game. Also, Michigan leads the nation in passing defense while coming in at 13th against the run.

This group will certainly be tested against a Florida State offense that features explosive athletes at every position.

Dalvin Cook is the star of this unit, and for good reason. The junior is arguably the top rusher in America, totaling 1,620 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, a year after posting nearly identical numbers. He also ended this year on a strong note, gashing a stout Florida defense for 153 yards in Florida State's season finale. Cook eclipsed the 100-yard mark in eight of his last nine games after failing to do so in the first three contests.

2016 Orange Bowl Schedule, Odds Date Location Start Time (ET) Network Live Stream Odds Over/Under Friday, Dec. 30 Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida 8 p.m. ESPN WatchESPN Michigan -7 52.5 OrangeBowl.org, OddsShark.com

Florida State also has an emerging superstar at quarterback in Deondre Francois. The freshman threw for 3,128 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2016 while displaying great athleticism that allowed him to run for four scores. He certainly has the attention of Michigan's defense, as Lewis raved about him, per Scout.com's Josh Newkirk.

“He can throw the ball. He’s an amazing passer," Lewis said. "He has poise, especially for a freshman. He is a great quarterback and we have to prepare for him.”

Travis Rudolph is an established threat, as the junior speedster hauled in 53 passes for 807 yards and seven touchdowns this season. However, can the Seminoles find another reliable weapon in the passing game? Cook was the team's second-leading receiver with 426 yards, and only Auden Tate was able to surpass 400 yards while catching six scores, which is easily the second-best mark on the team.

Lewis will undoubtedly key on Rudolph, so Florida State needs another receiver to step up or else the passing game could severely struggle. This would allow Michigan to load up the box and contain Cook.

Also look for red-zone play to be a factor in this one. Florida State leads the country offensively in this situation, while Michigan is second defensively.

As for Michigan, the Wolverines run a more conservative offense, but it is still highly effective.

The team employs a deep rushing attack that is led by De'Veon Smith's 810 yards and 10 touchdowns. Wilton Speight is solid at quarterback, as he managed games well this season with 2,375 yards, 17 scores and six picks.

The strength of this unit is definitely at receiver, where Jehu Chesson (469 yards and two touchdowns) and Amara Darboh (826 yards and seven touchdowns) form one of the better duos in the nation. Tight end Jake Butt is also excellent, catching 43 passes for 518 yards and four touchdowns. These guys can create some damage against Florida State, as the Seminoles finished an unspectacular 66th nationally with 225.9 passing yards allowed per game.

Yet, Speight's effectiveness will be an important factor. He injured his shoulder in the loss at Iowa, which led to him missing a game before coming back with an average performance against Ohio State. Here are the numbers from his last two starts:

This will not cut it against a Florida State team that boasts tremendous team speed defensively to go with an offense that put up points in bunches. Speight will need a solid game to give Michigan a chance, so look for him to take some more shots downfield to loosen up the Seminoles defense.

This matchup is much closer than the seven points being given to Michigan, and you can expect this one to come down to the wire in what could be a classic bowl game.

