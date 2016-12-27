Tyler Lockett Injury Update: Seahawks WR Placed on IR with Broken Leg

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett was placed on injured reserve after breaking his leg during Week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced on Tuesday. 

Lockett suffered the injury during the second quarter of Saturday's game before he was carted off the field, and his leg was placed in an air cast.  

With his second year in the NFL coming to an unceremonious end, Lockett's numbers saw a slight dip compared to his rookie season as he's been used as a secondary receiver in quarterback Russell Wilson's offense:

Tyler Lockett Stat Splits: 2015 vs. 2016
2015 Stat 2016
69 Targets 66
51 Receptions 41
664 Yards 597
13 Yards/Catch 143
6 Touchdowns 1

Pro-Football-Reference.com

However, he was becoming more prominent as the season progressed, including a season-high seven-catch, 130-yard performance that included a touchdown in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Rams, via the NFL:

He had two catches for 38 yards through one-plus quarters on Saturday before the injury occurred, and it appeared to be a gruesome one, as Wilson told reporters after the game that "there was blood everywhere near his ankle," via Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com. 

Lockett already had surgery on the leg on Monday, as head coach Pete Carroll told the media, via Stephen Cohen of the SeattlePI.com, that things went "great."

He added that Lockett will be able to put weight on that foot and move around in four to six weeks. 

His absence will be missed by Seattle's offense due to his speed and playmaking abilities downfield. That kind of threat becomes invaluable in the upcoming postseason, which keeps opposing defenses honest at times. 

It will be up to Doug Baldwin, Jermaine Kearse and tight end Jimmy Graham to pick up the slack in Lockett's absence or else the Seahawks offense, which has been inconsistent at times this year, could stall in January. 

          

Stats courtesy of Pro-Football-Reference.com.

