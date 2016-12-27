Alamo Bowl Betting: Oklahoma State vs. Colorado Odds, Analysis and Pick

Playing in bowl games each of the last 10 seasons, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are 6-4 both straight up and against the spread. The Colorado Buffaloes, on the other hand, haven't played in a bowl since 2007. Former conference rivals collide when Oklahoma State and Colorado meet in the Alamo Bowl on Thursday night in San Antonio.

Alamo Bowl point spread: The Buffaloes opened as two-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football pick, via OddsShark computer: 38.2-35.4 Buffaloes (College football picks on every game)

Why the Oklahoma State Cowboys can cover the spread

OSU started 2-2 this season, although one of those losses came thanks to that botched ending against Central Michigan. The Cowboys then won seven games in a row, knocking off Texas, West Virginia and Kansas State along the way, to reach, essentially, the Big 12 championship game. Unfortunately, they then fell at Oklahoma in the Bedlam battle 38-20.

Oklahoma State fought a hot Sooners team to a 17-17 halftime tie before giving way in the second half. And while it didn't happen against OU, the Cowboys finished the regular season by outgaining five of their last seven opponents, going 4-3 ATS in the process.

OSU is also 3-2 this season both SU and ATS when getting points on the betting line.

Why the Colorado Buffaloes can cover the spread

One season after going 4-9, Colorado is a 10-game winner, a division champion and a bowl participant. The Buffaloes lost an early-season game at Michigan in which they led in the third quarter, and later lost a tough game at a pretty good USC outfit. They then won six in a row, topping Stanford, Washington State and Utah along the way, to claim the Pac-12 South title. Unfortunately, Colorado fell to College Football Playoff-bound Washington 41-10 in the conference championship game.

The Buffaloes trailed the Huskies 14-7 at the half, but a pick-six early in the third quarter led to their demise. Still, Colorado outgained five of its last seven opponents, going 4-3 ATS along the way. The Buffaloes are also 6-2 ATS this season as favorites and 2-0 ATS when favored by single digits.

Smart pick

Oklahoma State owns an advantage offensively, but Colorado owns the advantage defensively. And the matchup seems to suit the Buffs because they're good against the pass, which is the Cowboys' preferred method of moving the ball. Plus, Colorado should be all fired up for its first bowl game in almost a decade. The smart wager for this bowl at sports betting sites backs the Buffaloes.

Betting trends

Oklahoma State is 0-3 ATS in its last three games against Colorado.

The total has gone under in seven of Colorado's last nine games.

Oklahoma State is 4-1 SU and ATS in its last five games against teams with winning records.

