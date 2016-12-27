Liberty Bowl Betting: Georgia vs. TCU Odds, Analysis and Pick

The Georgia Bulldogs are 10-4 straight up and 9-5 against the spread over their previous 14 bowl games. The TCU Horned Frogs are 8-2 SU and 6-4 ATS over their last 10 bowls. Two teams with good recent bowl success meet when Georgia and TCU play in the 58th edition of the Liberty Bowl on Friday afternoon in Memphis.

Liberty Bowl point spread: The Horned Frogs opened as 1.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football pick, via OddsShark computer: 28.6-27.8 Bulldogs (College football picks on every game)

Why the Georgia Bulldogs can cover the spread

UGA started 3-0 this year, with a win over North Carolina (33-24), then lost four of its next five games. But one of those losses came after blowing a 17-0 lead against Tennessee on a Hail Mary at the buzzer, and the other came by one point against Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs then won three in a row after losing to the Florida Gators 24-10 to secure a 20th straight bowl bid before falling in their regular-season finale to Georgia Tech 28-27.

Georgia led the Yellow Jackets 27-13 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs gave up two scores from there to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. On the day, Georgia outgained Georgia Tech by 12 yards and outrushed the Wreck by 37 yards. The Bulldogs outgained six of their last eight opponents and outrushed eight of their last 10 foes.

Why the TCU Horned Frogs can cover the spread

TCU started 3-1 this season with its only loss coming in overtime against Arkansas. The Frogs then gave eventual Big 12 champion Oklahoma one of its toughest conference tests of the year, although they lost 52-46. Later, needing one win in their final two games to become bowl-eligible, TCU beat Texas in Austin before ending the season with a defeat against Kansas State.

The Frogs outgained the Longhorns by 80 yards in that victory and won the ground battle by 120 yards. TCU has outgained and outrushed three of its last five opponents.

TCU is also playing in a bowl for the tenth time in the last 11 seasons. Last year, the Frogs came from way behind to upset Oregon in triple-overtime in the Alamo Bowl.

Smart pick

Both these teams disappointed this season, so it's difficult to discern who's happier playing in this second-tier bowl. Ultimately, Georgia won three of its last four games and could have won all four, while TCU lost four of its last six. Also, the Bulldogs own the better defense. The smart money here at online betting sites sides with Georgia.

Betting trends

TCU is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games.

TCU is 5-0 SU in its last five games after losing as a favorite.

Georgia is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games in December.

