Holiday Bowl 2016: Minnesota vs. Washington State Live Score and Highlights

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4) and Washington State Cougars (8-4) will play in the 2016 Holiday Bowl, but this matchup was close to not even happening. Players from Minnesota's team threatened to boycott the game after the suspension of 10 players, but ultimately, the players rescinded the threat and decided to play.

As for the game itself, Washington State is the favorite because of its high-powered offense. The Cougars offense ranks No. 2 nationally in passing at 370.8 yards per game, and quarterback Luke Falk is the leader of that group. The junior has thrown for 4,204 yards and 37 touchdowns, and he will look to take advantage of a Minnesota defense that ranks 69th against the pass.

Minnesota's offense won't feature as much of the pass, as quarterback Mitch Leidner threw more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (7) in 2016. The Gophers will rely on sophomore running back Rodney Smith, who rushed for 1,084 yards and 15 touchdowns this year.

The game will be televised on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. ET, but keep it right here for live updates and analysis.