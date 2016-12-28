College Teams with the Most 2017 Under Armour All-America Recruits

Nick Saban and Ed Orgeron are locked in a battle for the most Under Armour All-America commits.

While the end of December brings new-year celebrations, it also marks the arrival of the Under Armour All-America Game.

In 2017, the national showcase is loaded with talented prospects who are committed to some of the nation's most respected programs. Six college football teams are expecting the arrival of five-plus players from the event.

The last three schools highlighted won't come as a surprise, since the 2016-17 recruiting climate would consider them among the usual suspects. Still, each other team is recognized as a power program.

And, depending on how the week progresses, a few of the schools might end the showcase with another commit or two on board.