Chasing the Dream: Colleges That Produce the Most (Major Sports) Pro Athletes

Top high school athletes often select the colleges they attend based on future plans of a professional career, which is why the colleges that send the most athletes to the major leagues always have an advantage over smaller, lesser-known universities.

Elite high school sports stars are drawn to big-time colleges that have gained a reputation for grooming their athletes for the pros, because that gives them the best opportunity to play at the next level.

The colleges on this list have earned their bones as feeder programs for the NFL, NBA, and MLB, and names such as USC and Alabama also boast multiple national championships, attesting to the level of talent that these universities can recruit.

The combination of money, facilities and the ability to continue an established tradition exerts a powerful attraction to high school sports stars, but at the very highest level, these athletes really want a shot at the brass ring, which is playing in the big leagues, and these schools offer the best avenue to accomplish that goal.

The criteria for selection were simple. Colleges were ranked based on the number of players currently playing in the NFL, NBA or MLB, not on the total amount of players who had ever played in each major sport.

So let’s take a look at the schools that turn amateurs into bonafide pros.