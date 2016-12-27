Tracking Top Practice Performers from 2017 Under Armour All-America Game

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

4-Star Alabama WR commit Jerry Jeudy is among the standouts competing at the 2017 Under Armour All-America Game during the week.

One of the nation’s premier showcases for top prep talent gets underway this week in Orlando as practices for the 2017 Under Armour All-America Game are set to begin.

The 10th edition of the game will take place on Jan. 1, but a handful of the nation’s elite prospects in the 2017 cycle will compete against one another in the practices leading up to the game.

Over the years, this game has become a launching pad for current NFL standouts such as Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones, Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston and Houston Texas defensive end Jadeveon Clowney among others.

So which players are standing out in practice sessions and what is the latest news to emerge from the event?

Stay tuned throughout the week as we take a look at some of the headliners from the action leading up to this year’s contest between Team Armour and Team Highlight.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Players Arriving

According to Shea Dixon of Geaux247, Tuesday marks the day players check in as they arrive in Orlando.

Practices will ramp up beginning Wednesday, with other sessions coming on Thursday and Friday.

With players shuffling in from all over the country, the excitement level is building.

One of the perks for the players in attendance is getting to wear fresh, new Under Armour gear, including custom gloves and cleats featuring designs that highlight each player’s home state.

Those rewards are just one of the factors creating an exciting atmosphere for the players throughout the week.

5-Star FSU Pledge Anticipating Cam Akers Announcement

While the Under Armour All-America Game is dominating the headlines in the recruiting world, another heavily anticipated event will take place in Mississippi tonight as 5-star running back Cam Akers announces his commitment.

The schools in the hunt for Akers include Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

According to his 247Sports crystal ball page, the Seminoles are trending as the favorites in the hours leading up to his announcement.

Video: 5-Star CB Stanford Samuels on where Cam Akers will go, feels LSU is FSU's biggest competition (FREE)https://t.co/VCaytSyEnT — Josh Newberg (@joshnewberg247) December 27, 2016

Upon arriving at check-in, 5-star corner and current ‘Noles commit Stanford Samuels III shared his thoughts on Akers’ recruitment, as detailed by Josh Newberg of Noles247.

While Samuels admitted he doesn’t know for sure which schools Akers will pick, he has maintained contact with Akers recently and is optimistic about the ‘Noles' chances to land the nation’s No. 4 overall prospect.

“He didn’t give me any inside scoop,” Samuels told Newberg. “I talk to him all the time, though. I mean, me personally, I feel pretty good about it. But, we will have to see.”

4-Star WR Names Top Three

Some other recruiting news is also starting to trickle out before the players get down to business and compete against each other this week.

According to ESPN’s Derek Tyson, Alabama, Florida and Oklahoma are claiming the top three spots in the race to land 4-star receiver James Robinson.

ESPN 300 receiver James Robinson will visit Florida, Alabama and Ole Miss in January. Has a top three of... https://t.co/Lco4DwcQlf — Derek Tyson (@DerekTysonESPN) December 27, 2016

He’s already taken an official visit to Oklahoma, and he will visit both Alabama and Florida along with Ole Miss next month, per Tyson.

Robinson was among the standouts at The Opening in the summer, and he will look to replicate that performance this week in Orlando.

The 6’3”, 190-pounder rates as the nation’s No. 17 receiver and the No. 118 player overall in the 2017 cycle.

Alabama WR Pledge Excited to Work With New OC

Alabama has had great success in recruiting electric receivers who hail from the talent-rich South Florida area.

Perhaps the next player to follow in the footsteps of Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley is 4-star receiver Jerry Jeudy.

The 6’1”, 177-pounder will be an early enrollee for the Tide, heading to Tuscaloosa after the completion of game on Sunday.

5-star Jerry Jeudy excited about #Alabama's new OC & keeping the south Florida wideout tradition alive for the #Tide https://t.co/RaVXWyJM4p pic.twitter.com/OfrGd5V7Bi — Ryan Bartow (@RyanBartow) December 27, 2016

While Alabama will be undergoing a transition at offensive coordinator from Lane Kiffin to Steve Sarkisian, Jeudy isn’t worried about things changing that much with respect to the Tide’s offense, as he told Ryan Bartow of 247Sports.

"They told me about how Lane Kiffin was leaving but that didn't bother me at all,” Jeudy told Bartow. “I knew Nick Saban would get another great offensive coordinator because he's just a great coach. He knows how to pick them."

Jeudy is rated as the nation’s No. 9 receiver and the No. 65 player overall in the 2017 class.

